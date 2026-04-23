One killed, five injured as shooting erupts at Louisiana shopping mall

By Hannah Ziegler New York Times

One person was killed and five more were injured, including one critically, Thursday afternoon when gunfire broke out in the food court at the Mall of Louisiana in Baton Rouge, authorities said.

Police did not release the name of the person who died. T.J. Morse, chief of the Baton Rouge Police Department, said during a brief news conference that the person was transported to a hospital in the area with four other victims after the shooting.

Of those four other victims, one person had surgery, while three had minor injuries, Morse said. One person was also transported to a different hospital with minor injuries, he said.

Five victims, including the person who died, were treated at Our Lady of the Lake Regional Medical Center in Baton Rouge, a spokesperson said. The four remaining patients were in good condition, she added.

Three of the victims were seniors at the Ascension Episcopal School in Lafayette, Louisiana, Monique Blanco Boulet, the mayor-president of Lafayette Parish, said in a post on social media. It was not immediately clear if the person who died was a student at the school.

The police had previously said that 10 people were injured in the shooting, but Morse corrected that information Thursday afternoon.

Morse said during an earlier news conference Thursday that the shooting appeared “targeted.”

Two groups of people got into an argument in the food court of the mall around 1:20 p.m. and started shooting at one another, he said. While bystanders were also shot, Morse said, “It does not appear to be a random act of violence.”

The scene is no longer active, Morse said. The Baton Rouge Police Department said in a post on social media that it had five suspects in custody in connection with the shooting. The investigation is still open, Morse said.

Jason Ard, the sheriff of Livingston Parish, said on social media Thursday evening that his deputies had arrested a person of interest in Watson, Louisiana, who “is probably tied to the shooting.” The arrest was made about 20 miles northeast of the mall.

Several suspects have been taken into custody, but others have not been apprehended, Gov. Jeff Landry of Louisiana said on social media around 8 p.m. Earlier Thursday, he advised people to avoid the mall, which is about 9 miles southeast of downtown Baton Rouge.

Liz Murrill, the attorney general of Louisiana, said on social media that “a weapon or weapons” had been discharged in the mall’s food court. In a post shared around 7 p.m., she confirmed that “several innocent individuals” had been shot.

“No one’s life should be at risk when simply going shopping at the mall,” she wrote.

The Louisiana State Police responded to the mall to assist the Baton Rouge Police Department and the East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office with the shooting investigation, and troopers helped secure the scene, a spokesperson for the agency said.

Sid Edwards, the mayor-president of Baton Rouge, Louisiana, said during a Thursday afternoon news conference that residents had the right to be concerned about the shooting and public safety in Louisiana.

The shooting at the mall came less than a week after a shooting rampage that killed eight children and wounded two adults in Shreveport, Louisiana, about 250 miles northwest of Baton Rouge.

“The devil lives everywhere,” Edwards said.

This article originally appeared in The New York Times.