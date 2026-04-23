2 WA men assumed identities of dead children for over 36 years, Pasco police say

Cameron Probert Tri-City Herald

RICHLAND – Pasco investigators are trying to learn more about two men who have allegedly lived under stolen identities for more than 36 years.

The two men, who go by Tim Seidenfeld and Glenn Scotzin, came to authorities’ attention weeks ago, Pasco police Lt. Tom Groom said. The men, both in their 50s, are accused of taking those names in 1990 from two Idaho boys who died in the early 1970s.

It’s unclear whether the men swapped the identities between them.

While police know where the men are, they don’t know their history and are searching for information about them, no matter how old.

“We’re not looking to find them. We’re well aware of their location,” Groom said. “We’re asking for information about how they’ve been living their lives with their appropriated names.”

Police have not said whether the men are suspected of any other crimes.

Investigators have been able to piece together some of their history. The men appear to have worked in the telecommunication industry in the early 1990s, but don’t have any employment records. They have ties to Washington, Oregon, Idaho, Arizona, Texas and California, Pasco police said in a Facebook post.

Their identities first surfaced in Salem, Oregon, and Seattle in 1990.

The hope is that any new information will help police pin down what other names the men may have used.

“Due to the length of time these individuals have operated under stolen identities, traditional identification methods have proven to be challenging,” Groom said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Julie Lee at leej@pasco-wa.gov or 509-545-3421.