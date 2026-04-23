28K youths got a Seattle library card in campaign against book bans

Caitlyn Freeman, The Seattle Times

Over 28,000 young people across the U.S. have gotten a Seattle Public Library card as part of a campaign that combats book censorship.

The Seattle Public Library joined Books Unbanned in 2023. The program allows youths to receive a free library card to access e-books, even if they don’t live in Seattle. The program was started by the Brooklyn Public Library in 2022, aimed at those with less-funded library systems where book bans have proliferated in recent years.

Anyone aged 13 to 26 in the U.S. can apply for an SPL card and access its digital catalog through the Libby app. The Boston Public Library, Los Angeles County Library, Long Beach Public Library and San Diego Public Library also participate.

The way we combat censorship and book banning is to put more out there than they can ban,” Chief Librarian Tom Fay said in an interview during National Library Week.

SPL’s Books Unbanned card has seen 18,085 annual renewals since 2023, a library spokesperson said in an email. Fay said the program costs $350,000 to $375,000 annually and is funded by the Seattle Public Library Foundation, a nonprofit partner.

“I do think the (return on investment) is proven in the comments that we get back,” Fay said.

Seattle’s public library system had a $106 million operating budget in 2025.

Voters will decide on a levy Aug. 4 that would add $480 million to the budget over seven years, replacing an expiring levy approved in 2019. Technology services would get $38 million and administration would receive $9 million.

The levy would put $229 million toward increased library hours, programming, security and a new office of inclusion and belonging. About $69 million would go toward more books and continued fine-free borrowing. The levy also allots $134 million toward building maintenance, including major renovations at the Central Library. The levy would cost property owners $193 annually, on average.

“If you look at the levy that we’ve put forward, you’ll see in there that we’re looking for improvements to our buildings — right? — maintenance and improvements,” Fay said. “You’re looking at additional programming. How do you engage people when we know reading has declined in the country? How do you engage them?

This year marks the 135th year of the Seattle Public Library system. With 27 branches and a total circulation of 12.5 million, the system saw 3.4 million visitors in 2025.