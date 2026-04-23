A busy day at O’Hare. Agents seize monkey carcass, 125 pounds of beef

By Greta Cross USA TODAY

It was a busy day at O’Hare.

U.S. Customs and Border Protection agriculture specialists at Chicago’s O’Hare International Airport seized a monkey carcass from Cameroon and 125 pounds of beef from Liberia in passengers’ luggage on April 11, according to a news ​release from the agency.

“The sheer volume of prohibited items our specialists intercept daily demonstrates how they play an essential and critical role in preventing plant and animal diseases ⁠from entering the United States,” Michael Pfeiffer, Chicago Field Office acting director, said in the release.

How was ‌the monkey carcass, meat discovered?

The monkey carcass was discovered ​during an X-ray examination of a traveler’s baggage, which prompted a search. Due to “significant human health concerns,” the carcass was detained and destroyed, the news release said.

The 125 pounds of beef were uncovered in another passenger’s luggage, in addition ⁠to one pound of prohibited fresh leaves and four ‌types of prohibited seeds, the news ‌release said. The materials were stored in eight boxes, and the passenger admitted that the concealed meat was beef.

What animal materials ⁠and plants can be imported into the US?

All travelers entering the United States are required to declare meat, fruits, vegetables, plants, seeds, soil, animals and ‌plant and animal products they may ‌be carrying. Upon examination, CBP agriculture specialists will determine if a traveler’s items meet entry requirements.

Per federal rules, here are the general guidelines for what’s permitted for ⁠entry:

Some fruits, vegetables and plants may be imported, dependent on the ​country of origin. Certain ⁠plants and ​any plant parts intended for growing require a foreign phytosanitary certificate in advance.

Many fresh, fried and some canned meats and meat byproducts are prohibited due to the threat of foot-and-mouth disease, bovine spongiform encephalopathy (mad cow disease) ⁠or other animal diseases.

Animal hunting trophies, game animal carcasses, and hides are prohibited.

Live animals may enter, subject to certification, permits, inspection and quarantine rules that vary per animal and ⁠origin.

No soil or earth of any kind is allowed without a permit issued in advance by the USDA Plant Protection and Quarantine Permit Unit. Travelers who visited a farm or ranch in a foreign country may ⁠have to be examined.

The guidelines of ‌accepted and prohibited items can be found on the ​CBP website at ‌cbp.gov/travel/clearing-cbp/bringing-agricultural-products-united-states.