A Grip on Sports: The Zags seem to have kept the trio of players they most needed to retain while the Mariners may have kept J.P. Crawford around a bit too long

A GRIP ON SPORTS • For us retired folks, there is nothing better on a Thursday morning than sleeping in. But being that’s not an option – darn commitments – it seemed like taking a spin round the Interweb is the best choice. Join me, will you?

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• Entry into the men’s basketball transfer portal closed Tuesday night. And nowhere has it been reported any of Gonzaga’s three most-important players, Braden Huff, Davis Fogle and Mario Saint-Supery, submitted their names. That’s an offseason win for Mark Few. Another one in that column which should help him add a bunch more to the 773 he has during the on-court season.

Transfer portal additions and subtractions earn all your computer screen’s pixels. But player retention is becoming an underrated part of each offseason to-do list. It certainly seems the Zags have kept their newest tricky trio intact.

(And, yes, I know Huff could still declare for the NBA Draft and has until the end of May to make that decision. But coming off knee surgery, it sure makes sense for him to stay in Spokane one more season.)

• The Zags have only dipped into the portal once thus far, adding former recruiting target Isiah Harwell as a bounce-back from Houston. Their biggest target, literally, 7-foot former Arizona State center Massamba Diop, visited last weekend and is reportedly visiting St. John’s this one. The defensive presence would be a, pardon the pun, huge get.

Even without him, though, the folks at CBS Sports have Gonzaga ranked ninth in their latest Top 25 and 1. Ninth. The trio of returnees are mentioned. So is Harwell. But maybe its the recruiting class of Jack Kayil, Luca Foster and Sam Funches that has the Bulldogs on the heels of Texas, the school that knocked them from the NCAA tourney.

• Three consecutive bottom-of-the-ninth hits from Cal Raleigh, Julio Rodriguez and Josh Naylor allowed the Mariners to overcome bad luck and a hanging slider Wednesday night. To celebrate on the field after a 5-4 victory. To avoid a home sweep to the A’s.

But that the game-winning rally came with two outs exposed an issue the front office might want to deal with sooner than later. J.P. Crawford is on his last legs. And it’s showing up more and more recently.

Crawford made it clear before his first at-bat this season he wasn’t pleased Seattle decided to throw a bunch of money at shortstop prospect Colt Emerson, all the while not offering him an extension to the five-year deal he signed in 2021.

When he returned to the M’s lineup after his spring shoulder injury, he said all the right things about wanting to win and being a good teammate, but the undercurrent of discontent ran through the Times’ story.

But the Mariners are making the right decision in that Crawford is no longer the defensive standout he once was. His range has diminished markedly since he won the Gold Glove in 2020. That season he was the best in the American League in the main defensive metrics that measure how much ground a fielder covers. Those numbers have declined since, though after an awful 2024, Crawford bounced back some in 2025. This season, though, the slow slide has returned. Which is probably to be expected for a 31-year-old who has played more than 900 major league games at shortstop.

What’s not expected, and can’t be tolerated, is what happened last night when Crawford hit into a double play in the ninth. With Leo Rivas on first base after a leadoff single, Crawford pulled a ground ball that looked to be headed to right field. And, sadly, he must have felt the same way, as what he did in his first three steps out of the batter’s box could best be described as a jog.

It took until he realized Jeff McNeil was going to field it before Crawford went into full sprint mode. Too late. McNeil and shortstop Jacob Wilson turned a double play analyst Ryon Healy admitted he never thought would happen. And it may not have, if Crawford had gone hard from the start. (I replayed his box exit a handful of times last night just to assure myself I saw what I originally thought. I did.)

It’s obvious to everyone, including Crawford, Emerson is the M’s shortstop of the future. You don’t hand a prospect an eight-year, guaranteed $95-million contract if he isn’t. Could he be the M’s shortstop of this year as well?

Emerson is dealing with a wrist injury at the moment, and has been out of the Tacoma lineup for a couple days. But that may just postpone the inevitable.

For one night at least, Raleigh, Rodriguez and Naylor made a Crawford foible moot. The next one? We’ll see.

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WSU: Around the (current, old and future) Pac-12 and the nation, we put the link to Theo Lawson’s Pac-12 transfer portal tracker here, though there really isn’t any breaking news for the local schools. However, former Washington State (and Eastern Washington) guard LeJuan Watts is back in the Northwest. The Texas Tech transfer decided to make UW his fourth school in four years. … Jon Wilner has a look at the portal winners and losers in the Mercury News. One of his winners? Arizona State. The Paulius Murauskas reunion with Randy Bennett is part of Bennett’s WCC-tinged rebuild of the Sun Devils roster. … Nationally, the portal movement is also big news. … Oregon is still adding to its roster. … As is Oregon State, though the new Beavers are just official now. … Colorado keeps adding to its decimated roster. … Tommy Lloyd’s new contract is official and it officially has him answering to Arizona’s president. … San Diego State will play in a special event to honor Bill Walton. The opponent? That’s not known. It should be UCLA. … Colorado State retained a big part of its men’s roster.

• In football news, John Canzano has a bunch of thoughts on Pac-12 football in his latest column. … Washington’s Doug Martin, who was part of a Husky Rose Bowl team, died this week at age 68. … Oregon State doesn’t want anyone putting its spring game on video. Maybe they’ll see how improved the special teams are. … Yes, recruiting never stops for the Ducks. They have lassoed the nation’s most-sought-after quarterback. … Oregon’s defense has a focus for Saturday. Though one of the school’s receivers uses fishing to get focused. … Utah is adding a defensive end. … One Arizona State player has never taken an easy path. … Arizona hopes a couple players will have breakout seasons. … Lots of schools will have players drafted. Oregon, Colorado, USC, UCLA (maybe), Arizona and San Diego State.

Gonzaga: Around the WCC, could Saint Mary’s fall from its exalted perch in the rebuilt conference, now that Bennett is in Tempe? Looks like it.

Idaho: Former Vandal and Lake City High standout Kolton Mitchell has found a new home. The point guard is headed to Ohio University of the Mid-American Conference. The Bobcats were 15-17 last season. … Elsewhere in the Big Sky, Weber State added a handful of players to its men’s roster yesterday. The Wildcats’ new coach seems to be making a splash. … There was a lot of fun last Saturday at UC Davis’ football scrimmage. The big question still remains, though, even after the crowd left the stadium. Who will be the Aggies’ quarterback?

Preps: It’s always fun to look back at the record-setting exploits of former high school athletes. Greg Lee does that this morning, prompted by the induction of two local track stars into the Pasco Invite Hall of Fame on Saturday. Rogers High’s Becca (Noble) Carson and Ferris’ Rick Riley were honored for their record marks at the meet. … We also have Dave Nichols’ roundup to pass along.

Indians: And, of course, Dave has a summary of Spokane’s latest loss, this one 7-5 in Everett. The Indians have lost four consecutive games and six of their last seven.

Mariners: The M’s broke their losing streak with the 5-4 win we linked above. (And here too.) … The bad luck we mentioned? Logan Gilbert was hit with a 100-miles-per-hour comebacker that got caught up in his jersey. Unlucky he didn’t get an out, unlucky he did get a deep bruise that probably bothered him the rest of his start.

Seahawks: In theory the Hawks have a draft pick in tonight’s first round of the NFL Draft. The final one. In practice, they will probably make a deal and add some more second-day picks. … Who does Seattle have penciled in on its draft board?

Kraken: Did Berkly Catton and the other homegrown forwards meet Seattle’s expectations? … Was it enough to get excited about the future? Or will more changes have to be made in the offseason?

Storm: Despite the roster churn, Seattle will be on national TV more in 2026.

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• When I oversleep a little, as happened this morning, I always tell myself to keep the column short. Then I start typing. And it’s never short. Though the time before deadline is, which means my anxiety level rachets up. Thank goodness for the calming effects of a good cup of high-octane coffee. Or two. Until later …