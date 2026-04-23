Airline satisfaction rises, but this one major carrier slipped

By Zach Wichter USA TODAY

Travelers in the U.S. are generally happy with major airlines, according to a new survey. There are a few notable exceptions, though.

According to the American Customer Satisfaction Index Travel Study 2026, airlines generally saw 3% gains in customer satisfaction, which surveyed 14,910 U.S. travelers between April 2025 and March 2026.

“The gains are encouraging, but they’re also fragile. ​Airlines have been benefiting from a more stable environment, but sustaining higher satisfaction will depend on whether they can keep delivering consistent service while managing costs and changing customer expectations,” Forrest ⁠Morgeson, associate professor of marketing at Michigan State University and director of research emeritus at the ACSI, told USA TODAY in an email.

Categories evaluated across the industry ‌include seat comfort, mobile app reliability, baggage handling, crew ​courtesy, timeliness and others.

Travelers were most satisfied with Delta Air Lines, which earned a score of 77 out of 100.

American Airlines also saw improvement in customer satisfaction, according to the survey.

“How airlines are using technology to improve the travel experience in real, visible ways is one ⁠of the biggest drivers behind the gains. Things like better ‌flight information and stronger in-flight connectivity ‌are becoming central to how customers judge an airline,” Morgeson said.

Southwest Airlines, which led the industry with 80 points in the 2025 survey, saw ⁠the largest drop across airlines.

Southwest recently overhauled its business model, ending open seating on its flights in favor of seat assignments, and added checked bag fees along with other changes. According ‌to the ACSI survey, these changes ‌have not been well-received by travelers.

“The results indicate some slippage in customers’ assessments of Southwest’s service, with ratings for flight crew courtesy, gate staff courtesy, and call centers all inching back in ⁠2026,” the survey says. “These perceptions may be compounded by the reputational hits Southwest took ​with its announcements to move ⁠to assigned ​seating and to require larger passengers to purchase more than one seat.”

Ultra-low-cost carriers Frontier Airlines and Spirit Airlines received the lowest satisfaction scores in the survey, with Spirit, which is struggling to recover from multiple bankruptcies, being the lowest-rated major airline in the survey.

“Spirit’s ⁠satisfaction declines come despite efforts to enhance the in-flight experience with new seating options and other amenities, as well as its improved ratings across many aspects of the customer experience, including a ⁠particularly robust bump in flyers’ views of its staff,” the survey says. “These successes are countered by decreasing scores for two key customer touchpoints as ratings of mobile app quality and call center satisfaction decline sharply. These headwinds, together with Spirit’s ⁠ongoing reputational challenges like being the target ‌of jokes by late-night hosts and prominent press coverage of ​its two brushes ‌with bankruptcy, likely account for Spirit’s satisfaction decline.”