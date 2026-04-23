Communication failures played role in deadly crash at LaGuardia, NTSB says

By Karoun Demirjian and Patrick McGeehan New York Times

A series of communications failures — including LaGuardia Airport’s decision not to outfit emergency response vehicles with transponders — were factors in a fatal runway collision between an Air Canada passenger jet and an airport fire truck, according to a preliminary report the National Transportation Safety Board issued Thursday.

The report states that the air traffic controller who allowed the fire truck to cross the runway even as the jet was approaching for a landing March 22 had been juggling both air and ground traffic leading up to the collision. And it details how the firefighters driving that truck, the lead vehicle in a convoy responding to an issue with another plane, failed to immediately understand that instructions over the control tower frequency radio to “stop, stop, stop” were meant for them.

But the report focuses in particular on the lack of transponders in the emergency vehicles, which investigators suggested could have allowed an automatic warning system to alert the controller that the plane and the vehicles were on a potential crash course.

Without the transponders, the “system could not uniquely identify each of the seven responding vehicles or reliably determine their positions, or tracks,” investigators wrote in the report. “As a result, the system was unable to correlate the track of the airplane with the track of Truck 1” — the truck that was struck by the plane. Thus, the report added, the system “did not predict a potential conflict with the landing airplane.”

The Federal Aviation Administration formally recommended in May 2025 that airports outfit their emergency vehicles with such technology to avoid close calls. On Thursday, before the report was released, Kathryn Garcia, executive director of the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey, told reporters that the agency would wait to see the report before making any changes. The Port Authority operates the three major airports in the New York area, including LaGuardia.

“We have not made any equipment changes at this time,” she said.

The 15-page report offers the most comprehensive presentation the NTSB has issued detailing the factors that led to the collision, but it is still preliminary, and the board has yet to reach a conclusion about what caused the accident. Similar investigations usually take about a year.

Still, the report did begin to answer key questions that were posed after the first deadly accident at LaGuardia in more than three decades, including what role air traffic controllers were playing that night and what the people in the fire truck heard before the collision, which killed both pilots of Air Canada Flight 8646 and sent 39 passengers, as well as the two firefighters in the truck, to the hospital.

About 25 seconds before the collision, a firefighter in the truck requested permission from LaGuardia’s air traffic control tower to cross Runway 4, where the Air Canada jet was fast approaching as it made its final descent. The controller gave the firefighters permission to cross, at a point when the airplane was only 130 feet above the ground, according to the NTSB’s report.

Eleven seconds after that, the controller seemed to realize his mistake, urgently calling on the fire truck, “Stop, Truck 1, stop!” But the truck did not stop, and the Air Canada jet hit the runway as the controller was making his fervent plea.

Several minutes after the collision, a controller could be heard telling another pilot, “I messed up.”

This article originally appeared in The New York Times.