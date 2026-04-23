Gardening: Master Gardeners kick off plant sale season

Pat Munts For The Spokesman-Review

The leaves are raked, the early weeds have been pulled and the plant shopping lists are standing at the ready. It must be plant sale season.

The Master Gardener Garden Fair kicks off a series of local plant sales this weekend at the WSU Spokane County Extension Office, 222 N. Havana St.

Sponsored by the Master Gardener Foundation of Spokane County, this sale will feature a wide range of vegetables, herbs, perennials, berries, native plants, houseplants, pollinators and grasses. There is a list of plants being offered at the bottom of the foundation’s website: spokane.mastergardenerfoundation.org/garden-fair-plant-sale. Hours are noon to 6 p.m. Friday and 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday .

As in the past few years, shopping will be by appointment (make appoints on the foundation’s website). This will spread out the crowds and give everyone room to explore the benches full of plants and get through the checkout process in a timely manner. If you want to shop earlier, you can join the Friends of the Master Gardener Foundation at the website or at the sale. Your membership will also get you discounts at more than a dozen local nurseries and garden centers around Spokane throughout the gardening season.

You are asked to bring a cart to carry your plants as there are a limited number available onsite. Service animals are welcome, but please leave pets at home. If you have a collection of 1-gallon pots without brand logos cluttering up your potting shed, the Master Gardeners would love to have them to pot up plants at their Quarry greenhouses for future sales.

A new feature this year will be short classes on a variety of gardening topics taught by the Master Gardeners. Classes will be every half hour throughout the sale. Look for the “Let’s Talk Gardening” signs located around the sale. Topics of the classes are posted on the foundation’s website.

The Master Gardener’s award-winning Plant Clinic will be open to answer your individual gardening questions. The clinic is the gateway to WSU’s bank of extensive research-based information that will take the guess work out of your garden challenges. Plant and insect samples are welcome for diagnosis. Beyond the sale, the clinic is open Monday through Friday from through Oct. 31 each year. Most of the information is free.

The Spokane County Master Gardener Foundation supports the WSU Spokane County Master Gardener Program by funding educational clinics and events in the community, support staff and other expenses not covered by state and county funding. Our Spokane County Master Gardener Program is the second oldest program in the country. The local program was started in 1974, a few months after the first program was started in Peirce and King counties.

If this weekend doesn’t work for you, three more sales are coming up in early May: Associated Garden Clubs of Spokane sale at Manito Park is May 2-3, the Spokane Community College Horticulture Program Greenhouse Sale at the college is May 2 and 9, and the Garden Expo also at the Spokane Community College campus is May 9.