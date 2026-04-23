Get to know Seahawks’ first-round pick, Notre Dame RB Jadarian Price

By Tim Booth Seattle Times

SEATTLE – Unexpectedly, the Seahawks kept their first-round pick in the NFL draft on Thursday night. And they grabbed the player that arguably made the most sense, taking Notre Dame running back Jadarian Price with the 32nd pick.

The selection filled their biggest positional uncertainty going into the draft after Kenneth Walker III left in free agency and with Zach Charbonnet not expected back until the middle of next season.

Here’s what to know about Price:

Drafted: First round, 32nd pick

Height: 5-foot-11

Weight: 210 pounds

Birth date: Oct. 9, 2003

Hometown: Denison, Texas

Three Things to Know

Price was a bit overshadowed at Notre Dame by his teammate Jeremiyah Love, who went No. 3 overall to Arizona. But Price was a standout in his own right, rushing for 674 yards and 11 touchdowns in a reserve role for the Fighting Irish. At 5-11 and more than 200 pounds, Price had the size and speed to be the clear No. 2 running back option in the draft despite serving as a backup.

Price suffered a torn Achilles tendon as a true freshman at Notre Dame, but he recovered to be a capable backup for Love the past two seasons. Price averaged 6.0 yards per carry each of his last two seasons.

Love and Price set a little NFL draft history. It was the first time in the Super Bowl era that the first two running backs selected came from the same college.

Quote to note

“I’m so excited for what his future holds, because his body of work isn’t as big as Jeremiyah’s, he didn’t have the ball in his hands as much as Jeremiyah. But when he did he have ball in his hands he was as productive as anybody on our team and has been in our program. Unselfish human being. Team-first guy. Brings a lot of special teams value. … I’m excited to see what he does when he is the guy,” Notre Dame coach Marcus Freeman told NFL Network.

What the scouts say

“Tempo-driven back with smooth hips, elite vision and a nose for the end zone. Price is a more natural runner than his heralded teammate, Jeremiyah Love, but Price lacks Love’s pure explosiveness and pass-catching talent. Price is highly instinctive, stacking moves to contour to run-lane spacing and avoid tacklers for as long as possible. He moves like a zone back but has average downhill burst for a one-cut runner. Price is an average run finisher, but he has the leg strength and contact balance to carry on when hits aren’t flush. His feel for finding the right path is rare and helps bolster his touchdown totals. Limited third-down value could cap his draft slotting, but his talent as a runner should make him an excellent complementary back.” – NFL.com