How Mariners’ Luke Raley rediscovered his hitting flow with the help of Edgar Martinez

By Tim Booth Seattle Times

SEATTLE – At the end of last season, Luke Raley was sent into the offseason by the Mariners coaching staff with some suggestions and some homework.

A season filled with a handful of frustrating injuries and limited playing time left the slugging outfielder searching at the plate. The feel and the power that made him a 3-win contributor a season earlier via Baseball-Reference WAR (wins above replacement) only showed in brief flashes during a difficult season where his batting average dipped and his slugging mostly vanished.

So, while the offseason included focus on finding ways to prepare himself for the chance to be healthier and avoid injuries, Raley also needed to revamp some of his swing. And when a member of the National Baseball Hall of Fame is the one making the suggestions, you listen.

“Edgar was kind of the one that brought it up to me at first,” Raley said.

Edgar Martinez, the Mariners’ senior director of hitting strategy, asked for Raley to work on rediscovering the flow of his swing over the offseason.

“(Edgar), especially talking to him, saw some things they thought might help and after last year we figured why not try anything?” Raley said. “We just found something that’s been comfortable and seems to be helping me stay on some pitches.”

So far, it’s working.

Twenty-six games doesn’t mean Raley is fixed or that his current level of production will continue. But the changes he was asked to make and were tweaked through spring training seem to be off to a promising start.

A month into the season, Raley might be Seattle’s best hitter not named Brendan Donovan, who is currently on the injured list. Raley is batting .292 with a .938 OPS. His five home runs in 79 plate appearances have already surpassed his total of four long balls in 219 plate appearances last season. He’s already recorded nine barrels (a measure of high-value hits that combine exit velocity and launch angle), per MLB advanced metrics; he had 13 all of last season. His average exit velocity of 93.8 mph so far ranks in the top 5% in all of baseball.

Martinez wanted to focus on the flow of Raley’s swing because of what he noticed a year ago. He saw a swing that would get stuck.

Rather than one constant movement, Raley would have pauses or hitches within his swing that created inconsistencies. It led to timing issues or his barrel being in the wrong position as it came through the hitting zone. Coupled with back and oblique issues, it led to results that were not what Raley wanted or what the Mariners expected.

“We talked about (wanting) the swing to be a little more fluid. It looked like he would start the swing, then stop, then start again. So it wasn’t like one motion of his swing,” Martinez said.

To help get Raley’s swing on time and moving in one fluid motion, Martinez had Raley spend the offseason adding a little toe tap as his trigger to start the swing. Some players use a big leg kick. Some don’t stride at all. But Martinez felt a small toe tap could be the answer.

“I’ve never toe tapped before this year and started doing it in the offseason when I started hitting. Did it throughout spring training and we’ve continuously made little tweaks to it,” Raley said. “There’s some different things that go into it. Just kind of finding what’s comfortable for you as an individual. I like where it’s at right now and kind of have a plan for all types of situations.”

There were other small adjustments that Martinez suggested for Raley, including slightly moving the starting position of his hands back a couple of inches. Martinez said just that little move with where his hands begin from can help in trying to catch up with pitches pushing 100 mph.

But all the adjustments were with the idea of keeping his swing one continuous motion.

“The biggest thing with the toe tap is it just kind of gives me a little bit of rhythm in my legs and in my hands to get me into the position I want to swing from and then be able to go from there,” Raley said.

There was one other small change Martinez noted that sounds counterintuitive in the era of launch angles and exit velocity. Raley was asked to not swing as hard.

“He’s lowered the effort, the intensity of the swing, which can relieve some of the tension that you see. That seems to help,” Martinez said. “When you’re trying to swing 100%, the muscles don’t work as efficiently as when you’re loose.”

Sounds strange, right? From T-ball onward the words “swing hard” are uttered repeatedly with the idea that’s the optimal way to generate the best results. Hard swings equal hard contact.

In that way, Martinez saw Raley as an exception. The harder he swung, the tighter it seemed his swing became. And the goal of all the mechanical changes was for Raley to swing more freely.

And in the process, Raley’s improved mechanics in his swing have seen his bat speed jump. The injuries last season dropped his average bat speed to 73.8 mph, but it’s back to 75.5 mph so far this season.

“Of course I want to hit the ball hard,” Martinez explained. “But if we swing hard 100% of the time, we’re going to miss more too. It’s a trade off.”

Mariners pitcher Gilbert part of viral moment

Logan Gilbert wasn’t sure what happened.

He had just hung a 2-1 slider to Carlos Cortes, the A’s No. 3 hitter, who took a vicious hack at the mistake. Gilbert initially saw the ball hit the barrel of Cortes’ bat and come back at him at a high rate of speed.

He put his hands up out of self-defense. Catching it wasn’t an option, unless it just happened to rocket into his glove.

“It was just like a blur,” he said. “I thought it was coming at my face for a second.”

His efforts to deflect the 108-mph laser away from his body during the first inning of Wednesday’s series finale at T-Mobile Park were unsuccessful. The ball struck him in the abdomen.

“It happened so quick, and I wasn’t sure what happened,” he said.

Gilbert looked around for the baseball believing it bounced off him and landed somewhere near the mound. The other infielders had also converged, expecting the ball to be the near mound. It wasn’t.