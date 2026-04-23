In-N-Out opens second location in southwest Washington

By Veronica Nocera Oregonian

In-N-Out is inching closer and closer to Portland.

This week, the California-based cult classic burger chain opened its second Washington restaurant less than half an hour outside downtown Portland.

That means Portlanders struck with a late-night desire for a Double-Double, shake and fries are closer than ever to quenching their cravings. So far, the nearest In-N-Out restaurants were in Ridgefield, Washington, and Keizer, Oregon – the closest of which still takes about an hour round trip.

Washington’s newest location takes over a former Rite Aid in Vancouver, Washington, about 15 miles – or 25 minutes each way – from downtown Portland.

It opened at 13511 S.E. Third Way on Thursday, according to a news release.

The restaurant includes a single drive-thru lane, along with indoor seating for 84 guests and a covered patio with outdoor seating for 28 guests, according to the release. Plans for the Vancouver location have been in the works for two years, with the company first filing preplanning documents with the city in 2024.

In-N-Out’s Vancouver location will be open daily from 10 a.m. to 1 a.m. and until 1:30 a.m. Friday and Saturday, according to the release.

As for when the burger chain will bring its animal-style fries to Portland proper, plans for new restaurants continue to chug along at various locations across the city and its suburbs. Construction is underway at Tanasbourne Town Center in Hillsboro, Oregon, and the company has scouted other potential Oregon locations near Beaverton, Gresham and Portland International Airport.