Las Vegas Raiders select Indiana quarterback Fernando Mendoza with No. 1 pick in 2026 NFL draft

By Mitch Sherman and Sam Warren The Athletic

The Las Vegas Raiders made Indiana quarterback Fernando Mendoza the No. 1 pick in the 2026 NFL draft on Thursday. Mendoza is the first player since LSU’s Joe Burrow in 2020 to be selected first immediately after winning a national championship and the Heisman Trophy.

The Big Ten’s first Heisman winner since Troy Smith in 2006, Mendoza swept the Maxwell Award, Walter Camp Award, Davey O’Brien Award and the Manning Award en route to a national title run with the Hoosiers. He led the FBS in passing touchdowns (41) and in points responsible for (288).

Mendoza transferred to Indiana from Cal in the 2025 offseason and became the first Football Bowl Subdivision quarterback since 1996 to post a completion rate above 90% and throw four touchdown passes in multiple games against Power 4 competition. His 10.8% touchdown rate led the FBS.

He led a signature 80-yard touchdown drive over the final 1:51 at Penn State in November to keep Indiana undefeated, then helped the Hoosiers sweep four consecutive top-10 opponents – Ohio State for the Big Ten championship and Alabama, Oregon and Miami in the CFP – to win the program’s first national championship.

The Jets followed by taking Texas Tech defensive end David Bailey with the second pick, prioritizing his blend of speed and power over presumptive No. 2 Arvell Reese, a versatile edge from Ohio State, who fell to the Giants at No. 5.

The Cardinals made a splash at No. 3, selecting Notre Dame running back Jeremiyah Love and the Titans paired former Washington State quarterback Cameron Ward with the top wide receiver on the board – Ohio State’s Carnell Tate at No. 5.

Rams stun with QB Simpson at No. 13

The Los Angeles Rams selected Alabama quarterback Ty Simpson with the 13th pick in the first round, the second quarterback taken.

The story of Simpson’s college career was an unusual one in the transfer portal era: a quarterback who waited his turn, rising up the depth chart until he got his chance to play last season. Rather than take an offer to transfer to another school for big money, Simpson decided to enter the draft, saying he couldn’t see himself playing anywhere other than Alabama.

That may be laudable for old-school college fans. But it adds mystery to his NFL projection.

Simpson has just one full year as a starter to be judged on, though it was a good one. Perhaps he saw what happened to his Crimson Tide predecessor, Jalen Milroe, who saw his draft stock slip after a rougher second season as a starter. (Milroe was selected with the 92nd pick by the Seattle Seahawks last spring.)

Simpson’s first half of the season was stronger than the second half, but he threw for 3,567 passing yards (11th in the FBS) and just five interceptions while facing tough defenses.