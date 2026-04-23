Marco Longo knocks in six for first-place University baseball; Addison Jay homers for Mt. Spokane softball | Prep roundup

From staff reports

Roundup of Thursday’s high school spring sports action from the Greater Spokane League.

Baseball

University 17, Shadle Park 8: Marco Longo went 4 for 6 with a homer, two doubles, five runs, six RBIs and two stolen bases as the visiting first-place Titans (14-2, 12-1) topped the Highlanders (4-11, 2-11) in a GSL 4A/3A game. The Titans stole nine bases, including four from Luca Longo. Mason Allison had three hits and two RBIs for Shadle.

Gonzaga Prep 16, Mead 0: Dylan Croall struck out eight over 32/3 shutout innings, and the visiting Bullpups (14-2, 12-1) blanked the Panthers (6-10, 4-9) in five innings. Croall, Jack Pierce and Jacob Wood had two hits and two RBIs each.

Lewis and Clark 12, Central Valley 6: Gunner Holloway went 2 for 3 with a solo homer and three runs, and the Tigers (5-11, 5-8) topped the visiting Bears (4-12, 4-9). Brodie Bugbee and Mason Godfrey knocked in two runs apiece for LC. Eddie Dahle had three hits and two runs for CV.

Mt. Spokane 14, Ferris 6: Connor Moffitt hit two home runs and drove in four, and the Wildcats (10-6, 10-3) handled the Saxons (8-6, 7-6). Braden Parker went 3 for 5 with a homer and three RBIs for Mt. Spokane. Holt Dissmore and Hunter Fawcett homered for Ferris.

Ridgeline 8, Cheney 2: Charlie Lynn struck out seven over 52/3 shutout innings, and the Falcons (11-5, 10-3) beat the visiting Blackhawks (0-16, 0-13). Lynn allowed one hit and three walks in the win. Caden Andreas had two runs and two RBIs out of the leadoff spot for Ridgeline.

West Valley 23, Rogers 0: Scout Symmes struck out eight over three innings, and the GSL 2A-leading Eagles (12-2, 11-1) shut out the visiting Pirates (0-15, 0-14) in five innings. Carson Gaumer went 2 for 2 with a double, two runs and four RBIs for WV.

Deer Park 9, North Central 5: Carter Criss, Pedar Tobeck and Caden Knudsvig knocked in two runs each, and the Stags (8-7, 8-4) beat the visiting Wolfpack (4-11, 4-10). Nick Elliott went 2 for 4 with two RBIs and tossed one inning of shutout relief for NC.

Softball

Mt. Spokane 15, Mead 5: Addison Jay went 3 for 3 with a homer – her league-leading seventh of the season – and five RBIs, and the first-place Wildcats (15-1, 13-1) beat the visiting Panthers (12-4, 10-4) in five innings in a GSL 4A/3A game. Emme Bond added three hits with a double and scored five runs for Mt. Spokane. Mia Martin went 2 for 3 with a homer and three RBIs for Mead.

University 11, Ferris 10: Grace Schneider knocked in the go-ahead run in the top of the seventh, and the visiting Titans (12-4, 11-3) outlasted the Saxons (4-11, 3-10). Schneider finished 4 for 5 with two doubles and four RBIs. Cheyenne Kinswa and Ellie Brower added homers fir U-Hi. Ava DeLeon had a homer, double and five RBIs for Ferris.

Lewis and Clark 5, Ridgeline 4: Izzy Heister doubled and drove in three runs, and the visiting Tigers (7-6, 7-6) topped the Falcons (9-6, 8-6). Quincy Coder went 3 for 4 with a run for Ridgeline.

Cheney 10, Shadle Park 3: Annie Beito and Reese Scholle hit home runs, and the visiting Blackhawks (10-4, 10-4) scored five runs in the seventh to beat the Highlanders (2-11, 2-11). Maddy Hurley went 2 for 3 with three RBIs for Cheney.

Central Valley 10, Gonzaga Prep 6: Ella Bendele went 3 for 5 with a homer, double and two RBIs, and the visiting Bears (3-11, 3-11) beat the Bullpups (1-12, 1-12). Whitney Hollen had two hits and three RBIs for CV. Sophia Gum and Taryn Barbieri knocked in two runs apiece for G-Prep.

Boys soccer

East Valley 9, Deer Park 3: Bridger Enevold and Levi Reinhardt scored three goals apiece, and the Knights (4-6-3, 3-3-3) handled the visiting Stags (1-10-1, 0-9-1) in a GSL 2A game. Ben Henry added two goals for EV.

North Central 1, Rogers 0: The visiting Wolfpack (8-6-1, 7-2-1) edged the Pirates (2-8-3, 1-7-1). Details were unavailable.