Mariners’ Logan Gilbert struck by line drive, then surprisingly pulls ball from jersey

Ryan Divish Seattle Times

SEATTLE – Logan Gilbert wasn’t sure what happened.

He had just hung a 2-1 slider to Carlos Cortes, the A’s No. 3 hitter, who took a vicious hack at the mistake. Gilbert initially saw the ball hit the barrel of Cortes’ bat and come back at him at a high rate of speed.

He put his hands up out of self-defense. Catching it wasn’t an option, unless it just happened to rocket into his glove.

“It was just like a blur,” he said. “I thought it was coming at my face for a second.”

His efforts to deflect the 108-mph laser away from his body during the first inning of Wednesday’s series finale at T-Mobile Park were unsuccessful. The ball struck him in the abdomen.

“It happened so quick, and I wasn’t sure what happened,” he said.

Gilbert looked around for the baseball believing it bounced off him and landed somewhere near the mound. The other infielders had also converged, expecting the ball to be the near mound. It wasn’t.