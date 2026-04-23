Rebecca Burson: AI can do a lot. What it can’t do may matter more

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Rebecca Burson

My 85-year-old mentor texted me the other day about how helpful AI was in fixing her dishwasher, which was no surprise given how ubiquitous and powerful it has become. But is it more than a tool?

A patient asked me recently if I thought AI could replace therapy.

It wasn’t a theoretical question. It came from a real place, the desire to be seen, and the quiet question of whether a machine could ever see us at that depth.

In my work as a psychiatrist here in Spokane, I’m starting to hear versions of this question more often. Not just in medicine or technical pursuits, but in the parts of life that touch on art, beauty, and meaning – in how people are trying to make sense of their lives in a world that is changing quickly.

Beneath all of this is a deeper question.

As AI becomes more capable, what can’t it do? And what might those limits reveal about the parts of being human we can’t afford to lose?

In my work, those limits show up in moments – when someone, held in a certain kind of attention, loosens their grip on control and, almost despite themselves, begins to speak in a way that feels newly vulnerable.

A patient pauses midsentence. Looks down, then back up. Then something shifts. Their voice wavers. Something opens. A sentence takes a different turn. A truth appears that wasn’t planned. Something real enters the room.

What emerges in these moments is a kind of aliveness that can’t be forced or predicted. It happens between people. In the pause, in the shift in tone, in what finds its way into the room.

AI can process information. It can generate language. But it cannot participate in this kind of aliveness.

A pause that matters. The witnessing of pain. The subtle shift when someone feels truly seen, and something in them begins to soften.

These are small things, easy to overlook. But they are often where change begins.

Not in information, but in relationship.

Not in answers or algorithms, but in a kind of durable tenderness that can hold pain without turning away.

It’s not just what is said, but what is felt between people. A kind of resonance.

If those are the places where transformation begins, they are also the places most at risk of being overlooked.

Not because AI can recreate these moments, but because it draws our attention elsewhere. Toward speed, efficiency, and answers. Away from presence, relationship, and the slower work of being with one another, of being seen.

And yet, these are the very things that shape a community. How we listen. How we show up for one another. How we make meaning together.

I think Spokane is ready for a deeper sense of community, a place for belonging, authenticity and connection to grow. But we have to wrestle with the reality of AI and how it fits into what we want that community to be.

Perhaps the question is not just what AI can or cannot do, but how we respond. Whether we allow it to narrow our lives into something more transactional, or whether we let it push us toward deeper forms of connection and creativity, in how we gather, how we listen, and how we show up for one another here in the Northwest.

The question, then, is not just what AI will become.

It is who we will become in relation to it. What will we pay attention to?

Because what we pay attention to is what we become capable of seeing.

Will we continue to make space for the kinds of moments where something real can happen? Where someone feels seen. Where something softens. Where a life begins, quietly, to become more fully alive, more human.

Rebecca “Beck” Burson, DO, is a psychiatrist and founder of Alpenglow Mental Wellness in Spokane. She holds a master’s degree in organizational leadership from Gonzaga, and her work focuses on creativity, meaning and belonging in individual and community life.