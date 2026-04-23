Seahawks draft Notre Dame RB Jadarian Price with last pick in first round

By Bob Condotta Seattle Times

SEATTLE – Would the Seahawks stick and use their pick with the last selection of the first round of Thursday’s NFL draft?

Or would they wheel and deal and wait until Friday to add to the roster that will be tasked with the enviable but challenging task of winning another Super Bowl?

The answer came at 7:59 p.m. when it was reported that the Seahawks were keeping the pick instead of trading down to add to the four picks they had entering the draft.

Then just a few minutes later came the announcement of the pick itself — running back Jadarian Price of Notre Dame.

Price will help fill the void left by the departure of Super Bowl MVP Kenneth Walker III, who signed a three-year contract with the Chiefs worth up to $45 million and also serve as a hedge while Zach Charbonnet continues his recovery from an ACL injury.

Schneider confirmed that the Seahawks had chances to trade back and acquire additional picks but said the lure of adding Price was too much to resist.

“We felt like we had some opportunities (to move back) for a minute,’’ he said. “They fell apart. A lot of trading going on right ahead of us, but I mean he kind of stood alone. Great player, good person, outstanding competitor. He’s a Seahawk.’’

Schneider noted that there were five trades in the six picks before Seattle’s turn at 32 and the Seahawks thought that some of the teams might be moving up to take Price, especially because there had been so much speculation that Seattle would take him.

“We were actually kind of concerned people were going to go ahead of us because we felt like it was so out there (about Seattle’s potential interest in him) in terms of the mock drafts and what have you,’’ Schneider said.

Price was a consensus pick as the second best running back in the draft behind only his teammate, Jeremiyah Love, who went third to the Arizona Cardinals, after a season in which averaged six yards per carry last year at Notre Dame with 674 yards on 113 carries and 11 touchdowns, having to share carries with Love.

He also returned two kickoffs for touchdowns, all evidence to the Seahawks that he can help replace the kind of game-making ability that Seattle had in Walker.

“He has home run speed,” Schneider said.

Price, a native of Denison, Texas, was listed at 5-foot-11, 203 pounds by the Seahawks but said he plans to be at about 210 in the fall.

While getting a replacement for Walker may have been the obvious goal, Seattle is also unsure exactly when Charbonnet will be back from an ACL injury suffered in the NFC divisional playoff win over the 49ers on Jan. 18.

Coach Mike Maconald said his recovery his going well but said he cannot give a timeline on Charbonnet. ACL injuries typically require about a nine-month recovery, putting a return as potentially at late October or early November.

Seattle signed free agent Emanuel Wilson of Green Bay to buffet a group of returners that includes George Holani, Kenny McIntosh, Cam Akers and Velus Jones Jr.

But none of those players appears to have the kind of explosiveness as does Price.

“I knew that Seattle was pretty interested in me,” Price said in a conference call with Seahawks media shortly after the pick was made.

That interest was further confirmed during zoom meetings Price had with Seattle’s new running backs coach Thomas Hammock. Hammock was the head coach at Northern Illinois from 2019-25 and led his team to a win over Price and Notre Dame in 2024 in South Bend.

Price said Hammock joked that if he’d been Price’s coach he would have handed him the ball more in that game.

If there’s a question about Price, it’s that he was little-used in the passing game at Notre Dame with just six receptions for 87 yards last season.

Still, two of those went for touchdowns, further illustrating his nose for the end zone.

“I just have a knack for the touchdown,” Price said. “Make that one guy miss and get into the end zone.”

Some have also questioned Price’s ball security after he had three fumbles last season.

But Schneider pointed to the influence of Hammock — who was the running backs coach for the Ravens from from 2014-18 before leaving for NIU — and said he is confident that won’t be an issue with the Seahawks.

“I’m sure it will improve,” Schneider said.

Seattle had just four picks coming into the draft — each of its own in the first three rounds and a sixth-rounder from Cleveland due to a trade involving center Nick Harris in 2024 in which it also gave up a seventh.

Seattle also dealt a sixth-round pick last year to Jacksonville for defensive lineman Roy Robertson-Harris.

That led to the speculation Seattle would look to trade down which Schneider helped fuel earlier in the week when he said that everyone knows the Seahawks would be “looking to move down.”

He said as the first-round progressed that “we thought we were going back for sure.”

But after using its original first-round pick only once from 2012-21, this is now the fifth straight year Seattle has kept its first-round selection and made a pick.

Schneider said “yeah, there’s a concern there,” that the Seahawks have only three more picks at the moment. But he said as the moment loomed that “at some point you have to make a decision.”

Price said he was celebrating draft night back in Denison with family, including his mother, Jessica Butler, who is a breast cancer survivor, having first been diagnosed when Price was 12.

“It’s inspired me a lot,” Price said of watching his mom’s journey to being declared cancer-free in 2017. “Watching my mom go through that made me believe that there’s nothing that could stop me getting to my dreams.”