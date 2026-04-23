Special Interest Group: Local Philanthropic Educational Organization chapter celebrates centennial

By Cindy Hval For The Spokesman-Review

In this series, we celebrate special interest groups. Whether you get together to play tennis, board games, take long walks, eat lunch, create art, connect with your neighbors or gather with friends, nothing is too small to celebrate. Please share your story with us by emailing Cindy Hval at dchval@juno.com or call Kimberly Lusk at (509) 459-5457.

On Friday evening, members of chapter BO of the Philanthropic Educational Organization partied like it was 1926.

The chapter was chartered on April 17, 1926, and the celebration honored a century of philanthropic sisterhood.

Dressed in their glittery gala best, they enjoyed a social hour and dinner at Rockwood Community Event Center in the Summit. Later, the Tap Grandmas taught them the most popular dance of 1926 – the Charleston.

“Our first meeting was written about in the newspaper,” Sue Plummer said. “It was held at the home of Mrs. Hay, the wife of the former governor.”

The P.E.O. Sisterhood is a nonprofit organization that has helped more than 129,000 women pursue educational goals by providing approximately $462 million in educational assistance.

Founded in 1869 by seven students at Iowa Wesleyan College in Mount Pleasant, Iowa, the nonprofit is one of the oldest women’s organizations in North America.

Chapters hold fundraisers to support the P.E.O.’s scholarship programs and the stewardship of Cottey College, a nationally ranked, fully accredited, independent liberal arts and sciences college in Nevada, Missouri. The women’s college has been owned and supported by the P.E.O. since 1927.

“Each year our chapter contributes about $6,000 to international projects, which are scholarships to women throughout the world, and we provide scholarships for local women,” Plummer said. “We donated $900 in gift cards to Family Promise at Christmas this year as our local philanthropy.”

Currently, the chapter has more than 50 members and is just one of several P.E.O. chapters in the area.

Supporting women’s education and creating enduring friendships is the heart of the organization.

“You meet the most amazing women who do amazing things,” Plummer said.

Nona Kay Barclay agreed.

“It’s a great group of ladies to know and follow through their lives,” she said.

Barclay has been a member since 1994.

Currently, members are in the thick of fundraising. Chapter BO sells geraniums each year to support their scholarship efforts.

“One of our members has at least 90 customers on her list,” Barclay said.

She remembers a fundraiser from several years ago.

“We sold afghans made with different Spokane scenes like the Red Wagon, Manito, the Milk Bottle and the cathedrals,” she said. “We sold hundreds of them.”

P.E.O. membership is by invitation and often seems to run in families. Barclay’s daughter is the current chapter president.

Likewise, Sue Hamer’s mother, grandmother and aunt were P.E.O. members.

“What’s special is that there are women of all ages involved,” she said. “We have a good time and do fun things. I’ve got lots of good friends in my chapter. We try to watch out for each other.”

In addition to their monthly meetings, the chapter includes a book club and a knitting group.

“Book club is the highlight of my month,” Tricia Ohashi said.

She’s been a member for 59 years.

Ohashi is excited about the recipients of two of this year’s local scholarships.

“They’re going to girls from the Salish school, so they can continue their education and teach Salish in the school,” she said.

P.E.O. is considered a sisterhood, and that resonates with Ohashi.

“They had a baby shower for me when my daughter was born 53 years ago,” she said. “We are sisters. I’ve never had a sister, so that’s important to me.”

For more information about PEO visit www.peointernational.org.