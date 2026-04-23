Spokane Indians losing streak reaches five; Jimenez homers, knocks in six for Everett | NWL baseball

From staff reports

EVERETT – Carlos Jimenez went 2 for 2 with a homer, double, two walks and six RBIs and the Everett AquaSox beat the visiting Spokane Indians 11-3 in the third of a six-game High-A Northwest League game Thursday at Funko Field .

The Indians (6-12) have lost five in a row and seven of eight.

Starting pitcher Jordy Vargas was strong in his first three starts of the season, but got in trouble right away, allowing three runs in the first inning, including a three-run double to Jimenez.

He settled down until the fifth, when he gave up a walk and a single and was lifted in favor of Fisher Jameson after 85 pitches. Jameson gave up a two-run single to Luke Stevenson, then later in the inning Jimenez took him deep for a two-run shot that made it 7-3.

All told, Vargas allowed five runs on five hits and four walks with six strikeouts over 41/3 innings.

Everett (10-8) scored four more in the seventh off reliever Cole Omlid, who gave up all four runs on one hit and three walks in two-thirds of an inning.

Caleb Hobson was the lone bright spot out of the No. 9 hole in the order with two hits, two RBIs and a stolen base. The Indians went 3 for 11 with runners in scoring position and struck out 15 times.

The series continues Friday at 7:05 p.m.