Topless enforcement at Seattle’s nude beach sparks new legal challenge

By Catalina Gaitán Seattle Times

SEATTLE – Advocates for Seattle’s longtime unofficial nude beach asked a King County judge this week to clarify that being topless at Denny Blaine Park does not violate court-ordered nudity rules imposed there last summer.

City officials designated a “clothing required” section of the park in August in response to a lawsuit neighbors filed last spring. But the restriction was meant to curb sexual acts by limiting exposure of people’s genitals – not bare chests – at the 2-acre park, which for decades has been a hub for topless sunbathers and the city’s LGBTQ+ community, according to a Monday court filing by local advocacy group Friends of Denny Blaine.

Nevertheless, private security guards hired by a nearby homeowner to patrol the park since last spring have repeatedly ordered topless beachgoers – most often women and people the guards perceive as female – in the “clothing required” zone to cover up and reported them to Seattle police, according to the group’s filing.

Meanwhile, Seattle police officers and Seattle Parks and Recreation rangers have consistently declined to cite topless parkgoers, and there is no city law prohibiting people from being bare-chested in public, the group’s attorneys wrote.

The guards’ unfair enforcement allegedly violates state and federal laws prohibiting sex-based discrimination, misinterprets city rules and endangers a “rare safe space” cherished by Seattle’s LGBTQ+ community, according to the motion.

The group’s attorneys asked Superior Court Judge Samuel Chung to clarify his July court ruling by confirming that all parkgoers – regardless of sex or gender identity – are allowed to be topless in the “clothing required” section of Denny Blaine Park, according to the document. The group also asked Chung to allow the city to change its signs to make the nudity rules clearer.

Denny Blaine Park for All, the anonymous group of neighbors who sued the city and its parks department in April, accused city and parks officials of mismanaging the nude beach by allowing repeated lewd and illegal activity, court records show. Lee Keller, a spokesperson for Denny Blaine Park for All, said in a statement that longtime neighborhood resident Stuart Sloan – owner of the University Village shopping center – hired private security to protect his family because Seattle police do not respond “in any meaningful way” to chronic safety issues at the park.

Alan Pyke, a city attorney’s office spokesperson, said the city expects to file a response to the motion by Monday but declined to comment on the ongoing lawsuit.

In a statement Wednesday, Friends of Denny Blaine said Chung’s clarification is necessary to defend the nude beach’s “intergenerational queer legacy” and to protect parkgoers from being “intimidated and harassed” by private security guards.

“Nobody should be made to feel uncomfortable or unwelcome in a space where our community has been gathering for decades,” the group’s statement said.

A hearing is scheduled for May 1 to discuss the motion, court records show.

Monday’s court filing marked the latest squabble between nude beach advocates and those who live and own property nearby.

Homeowners have complained for years about issues like public masturbation and indecent exposure at the park, located on the shore of Lake Washington. In May 2022, a person reached out directly to former Mayor Bruce Harrell as part of an effort to pay for changes to the park, including building a children’s playground there. Parks officials scrapped the $550,000 plan, funded by an anonymous private donor, in December 2023 after facing fierce backlash from people who said the playground was a guise to shut down the nude beach.

Reporting later showed that the donor was Sloane, who personally texted Harrell about the matter.

Chung declined Denny Blaine Park for All’s request to temporarily close the park in July, but ordered the city to submit and implement a plan for eliminating acts of public masturbation and sex.

The city installed fencing throughout the summer, blocking the view of a clothing-optional section of the park’s beach and lawn, added signage about park rules and increased staffing. Chung ruled in October that the city’s efforts had abated issues enough to keep the nude beach open until at least this spring, court records show.