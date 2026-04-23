Ukraine will push for a path to full EU membership at summit

By Alberto Nardelli and Aliaksandr Kudrytski bloomberg

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said his country deserves “full-fledged” membership in the European Union, rejecting proposals for an alternative path that is faster but with fewer rights.

Zelenskyy will discuss the issue with EU leaders at a summit Thursday evening in Cyprus.

“Ukraine does not need symbolic membership in the EU,” Zelenskyy said in remarks provided by his office. “Ukraine is defending itself, and undoubtedly defending Europe as well.”

“And it’s not defending Europe symbolically – people are truly dying,” he said.

The renewed enlargement push comes after the EU was able to unblock $105 billion in loans for Kyiv as well as a new package of sanctions on Russia – partly due to the fact that Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban stopped vetoing the measures following an election loss.

Officials in Kyiv and Brussels hope this will allow the accession process to gain momentum, particularly when it comes to formally starting to assess if Ukraine has met the required criteria to join. Orban had been blocking that process as well.

Peter Magyar is expected to be sworn in as Hungary’s new prime minister next month. But obstacles aside from Orban remain.

There is little appetite among many member states to fast track Kyiv’s membership application, with some wary of the impact that would have on the bloc’s budget, as well as on the agricultural and transportation sectors.

Other countries want to first reform some of the EU’s rules so that an individual member state is not able to wield a veto as often and across as many policy areas as Orban did.

Zelenskyy decided to travel to Cyprus in person rather than participate via video feed, like originally planned.

Concerns that member states won’t embrace a quick accession process were heightened after Germany prepared a proposal that would grant Ukraine an “associate membership” to the EU, while moving forward with the accession process.

Under that plan, Ukraine would gradually be integrated into EU programs and attend the bloc’s meetings, but not have voting rights, according to the paper, which was seen by Bloomberg.

While Ukrainian officials have said they are prepared to delay access to some EU programs, including its agriculture policy, Kyiv is adamant that it aspires to become a full member of the bloc and wants firm commitments toward that goal.

Zelenskyy has been pushing for a pledge to let Ukraine join as early as 2027 as part of any peace agreement with Russia. But the accession process usually takes years. Croatia was the last country to join and its process took about a decade.

“We are defending our shared European values,” Zelenskyy said. “I believe that we deserve full membership in the European Union.”