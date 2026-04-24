Leyton Hurley strikes out 10 for University baseball; Riley Kincaid homers, triples for Mt. Spokane softball | Prep roundup

From staff reports

Roundup of Friday’s high school spring sports action from the Greater Spokane League.

Baseball

University 11, Shadle Park 1: Leyton Hurley struck out 10 over a five inning complete game and the Titans (15-2, 13-1) beat the visiting Highlanders (4-12, 2-12) in a GSL 4A/3A game. Elijah Williams hit a three-run homer and Marco Longo had two hits and four RBIs for U-Hi.

Mt. Spokane 15, Ferris 5: Matt Busch went 3-for-3 with four RBIs and the visiting Wildcats (11-6, 11-3) handled the Saxons (8-7, 7-7). Braden Parker homered and Kyle Rayment knocked in three for Mt. Spokane.

Gonzaga Prep 4, Mead 0: Jonah Keller went 3-for-3 with two runs and two RBIs and the Bullpups (14-3, 12-2) defeated the visiting Panthers (6-10, 4-10). Jackson Mott struck out six and allowed four hits and a walk in a complete game shutout.

Lewis and Clark 11, Central Valley 9: Brody Bugbee went 3-for-3 with four runs and an RBI out of the leadoff spot and the visiting Tigers (6-11, 6-8) held off the Bears (4-13, 4-10). CV rallied for four runs in the sixth inning, but Mack Dowling pitched 12/3 innings of shutout relief for the save.

Ridgeline 9, Cheney 3: Charlie Lynn hit one of three home runs and the visiting Falcons (12-5, 11-3) defeated the Blackhawks (0-17, 0-14). Lynn hit a two-run homer in the seventh and finished 2-for-4 with three RBIs. Braxxton Barker and Nolan Wohl also went deep for Ridgeline.

North Central 4-3, Clarkston 15-2: Nick Elliott struck out nine over 52/3 innings, allowing one hit and no walks, and the Wolfpack (5-11, 5-10) beat the Bantams (9-8, 9-6) to split a GSL 2A doubleheader. Giancarlo Lentes went 2-for-4 with a run for NC. Tucker Green and Caddis Sevy had two RBIs apiece to help the Bantams win the early game.

Deer Park 4-10, East Valley 5-1: Hunter Robb struck out four in a complete game four-hitter and the Stags (9-9, 9-6) split a GSL 2A doubleheader with the visiting Knights (5-12, 4-11). Robb also went 2-for-4 with two RBIs. Vinnie Nadon scored the go-ahead run for EV on an error in the sixth inning in the early game. Logan Sayton knocked in two for the Knights.

Softball

Mt. Spokane 11, Cheney 1: Riley Kincaid went 3-for-3 with a homer, triple and two RBIs and the first-place Wildcats (16-1, 14-1) beat the visiting Blackhawks (10-5, 10-5) in six innings. Addison Jay went 2-for-3 with three RBIs and struck out 11 in a complete game for Mt. Spokane.

Ridgeline 13, Central Valley 0: Ava Nevills went 2-for-3 with a home run, three runs and two RBIs and the Falcons (10-6, 9-6) blanked the visiting Bears (3-12, 3-12). Kaydence Barcus and Millie Dobyns had three hits and two RBIs apiece for Ridgeline.

Shadle Park 17, Gonzaga Prep 2: Bethany Rinas and Bella Dahl knocked in three runs apiece and the Highlanders (3-11, 3-11) beat the visiting Bullpups (1-13, 1-13). Abby Smith had two hits and scored three runs for Shadle.

Lewis and Clark 9, University 5: Kara Goetz had four hits with two doubles, a run and an RBI and struck out seven in a complete game and the visiting Tigers (8-6, 8-6) knocked off the Titans (12-5, 11-4). LC opened it up with a six-run fifth inning.

Mead 8, Ferris 5: Mia Martin went 3-for-4 with two doubles, two runs and two RBIs and picked up the win in a complete game and the Panthers (13-4, 11-4) downed the visiting Saxons (4-12, 3-11).

Deer Park 10-23, East Valley 3-6: Lucy Lathrop went 5-for-5 with two home runs, four runs and six RBIs and the Stags (15-1, 14-0) swept the Knights (6-8, 6-6) in a GSL 2A doubleheader. Deer Park also got home runs from Hailey Thompson, Kapri Bailey, Mady Ellingson and Makenzie Reynolds. Lathrop and Jillian Marshall homered in the early game and Thompson struck out eight in a complete game.

Clarkston 39-18, North Central 0-1: Jaelyn McCormack-Marks went 4-for-4 with three runs and five RBIs and the Bantams (9-7, 8-6) swept the visiting Wolfpack (0-13, 0-13) in a GSL 2A doubleheader. Bailey Blaydes knocked in eight and Joslyn McCormack-Marks had six RBIs in the early game.

Boys soccer

Cheney 5, Ferris 2: Ray Hendrickson scored three goals, two in the second half, and the Saxons (5-2, 1-2) defeated the visiting Blackhawks (1-6, 0-3) in a GSL 4A/3A game. Ezekiel Heward and Breckin Austin each scored for Cheney.

Ridgeline 4, Mead 3: Dylan Ferguson scored in the 78th minute on an assist by Evan Thatcher and the visiting Falcons (6-1-3, 5-0-2) edged the Panthers (6-4-2, 4-2-1). Beckham Lopez scored twice for Ridgeline. Terach Dobbs scored twice for Mead.