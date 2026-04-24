Man, woman found dead in Juliaetta home

A man and a woman who were divorced were found dead Thursday inside a home south of Juliaetta, Idaho, according to the Latah County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies were dispatched about 4:25 p.m. for a welfare check at 1721 state Highway 3, the sheriff’s office said in a news release. Deputies entered the home and found two dead people, identified as 66-year-old Kent Rotchy and 65-year-old Krysta Rotchy.

“There is no evidence that other individuals were present or involved with this tragic event,” the release said.

Sheriff Richie Skiles said the pair were divorced, but still seeing each other as friends.

Latah County Coroner Cathy Mabbutt said the Spokane County Medical Examiner’s Office will conduct the autopsies.

Law enforcement is investigating and no other information was released.

The sheriff’s office thanked the Moscow Police Department and Idaho State Police for their assistance.