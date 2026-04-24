Mariners trade reliever Casey Legumina to Rays in exchange for Ty Cummings

By Ryan Divish Seattle Times

When the Mariners decided to designate Casey Legumina for assignment on Wednesday, needing a fresh arm for their bullpen, they knew there was little chance he’d clear waivers and remain in the organization.

But instead of losing him to a waivers claim and getting nothing in return, the Mariners were able engineer a trade with the Tampa Bay Rays to bring back one of their former pitching prospects.

MLB sources confirmed a report from Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times that the Mariners sent Legumina to the Rays in exchange for right-hander Ty Cummings.

Legumina, 28, made eight appearances this season, posting a 4.63 ERA in 112/3 innings pitched. He allowed three runs on three hits in Monday’s 6-4 loss to the A’s. The Mariners on Tuesday called up right-hander Alex Hoppe and designated Legumina, who was out of minor -league options, for assignment, removing him from their 40-man roster.

The Mariners selected Cummings, 23, in the seventh round of the 2023 MLB draft out of Campbell University.

He made 25 starts for High-A Everett in 2024, posting a 4-5 record and a 4.17 ERA. But following that season, he was sent to Tampa on Oct. 4, 2024 , as the player to be named later in a July 25, 2024 , trade that sent two prospects – outfielder Aidan Smith and right-handed pitcher Brody Hopkins – to the Rays in exchange for outfielder Randy Arozarena.

In 2025, Cummings made 19 starts and seven relief appearances for Double-A Montgomery posting a 3.34 ERA in 116 innings pitched with 86 strikeouts and 37 walks. He also made one start and two relief appearances for Triple-A Durham.

The Rays decided to convert him to a full-time reliever this season. He’s made three appearances, posting a 1.69 ERA in 51/3 innings pitched. The Mariners had planned to eventually convert Cummings to a reliever as well, had he remained in their system.

Per sources, Cummings will report to Double-A Arkansas and pitch out of the bullpen.