Netanyahu says he hid prostate cancer from public because of Iran war

By Lior Soroka and Victoria Craw Washington Post

TEL AVIV – Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said Friday that he had been diagnosed with and treated for early-stage prostate cancer but delayed revealing his condition for two months to avoid it being used against Israel amid the war with Iran.

In a statement posted on X, Netanyahu, who will be 77 years old in October, said he requested publication of his annual health report be delayed so it would not be released “at the height of the war, to prevent the Iranian terror regime from spreading further false propaganda against Israel.”

The prime minister’s annual health report released on Friday said Netanyahu underwent surgery on Dec. 29, 2024, for an enlarged prostate. The surgery had been reported publicly at the time.

A few months ago during a routine follow-up, doctors discovered early-stage prostate cancer, Aron Popovtzer, director of the oncology department at Hadassah Medical Center in Jerusalem, said in a video statement about Netanyahu’s condition. The prime minister was presented the option of active surveillance or radiation therapy, and he chose to have targeted radiation therapy at Hadassah two and a half months ago.

U.S.-Israeli strikes against Iran began Feb. 28.

“Thank God, I am healthy; I am in excellent physical shape; I had a minor medical issue with my prostate that was fully treated,” Netanyahu said in his statement, adding that when he received the medical diagnosis of a malignant growth, he decided to undergo the treatment immediately.

“When I am given timely information about a potential danger, I want to address it right away. This is true on a national level and also on a personal level. That is what I did. I underwent a targeted treatment that removed the problem and left no trace of it. I went in for a few short treatments, read a book, and continued working. The spot has completely disappeared.”

In July 2023, Netanyahu was hospitalized at Sheba Medical Center after fainting. Netanyahu and his doctors said then that it was a case of dehydration, but it was revealed a week later that they had fitted him with a subcutaneous heart monitor. Later that month, Netanyahu underwent a procedure to implant a pacemaker.

Since then, journalists and members of the opposition have raised doubts regarding the completeness of information provided to the public concerning his medical details.

“The Prime Minister’s health is a matter of national security, and the public is entitled to know the truth,” opposition lawmaker Naama Lazimi wrote in a post to X on Friday. She called on the prime minister’s office to clarify “why the information was hidden in real-time.”