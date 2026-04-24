Sam Cardwell: Why the Electoral College remains vital for our republic

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By Sam Cardwell

For the last couple of decades, the Electoral College has been under increasing scrutiny. Though controversy around it dates to our nation’s founding, it was the 2000 election that really reignited a flame to abolish or heavily reform the Electoral College. Democratic presidential candidate Al Gore won the popular vote by 543,895 votes but lost the Electoral College tally and thus the election.

This has happened five times in the history of the U.S. It occurred during the election of John Quincy Adams in 1824, Rutherford B. Hayes in 1876, Benjamin Harrison in 1888, George W. Bush in 2000, and Donald Trump in 2016.

Why did the founders adopt a system that allows a candidate to win the popular vote and yet lose the presidency? While some claim it’s based on an arbitrary idea, the Electoral College is grounded in deep philosophical roots that prevent the tyranny of populist states over smaller ones. It is also very important for growing states like Idaho.

The Electoral College is a process in which 538 electors cast their votes for the presidential nominee their state has chosen. Each state gets the number of electors equal to the number of congressional seats plus its two Senate seats. The District of Columbia is also accounted for and gets three votes. To win the presidency, a candidate must get either 270 electoral votes or half the total plus one. Most states give their votes to whoever wins the state, but there are a couple of exceptions.

There is a misguided movement of states that want their electors to cast their vote for whoever wins the popular vote, called the National Popular Vote Compact. Currently, 19 states (plus D.C.) have passed legislation to join the compact. There have to be at least 270 electoral votes in the compact for it to go into effect, and right now, there are 222 votes represented in the compact.

It is of utmost importance that U.S. citizens understand that we live in a federal republic, not a direct democracy. This means there is a division between the federal (national entity) and the subdivisions, which in this case are the states. In a republic, citizens elect representatives who vote on their behalf, instead of voting directly on the issues. The Electoral College is no different.

It is estimated that roughly 50% of American citizens live in just nine states. California, for example, contains more than the 21 least populated states combined. If presidents were elected by popular vote, they would only have to visit the top 20 most populous cities, and not state to state.

The Electoral College specifically impacts our region because Idaho will potentially add another congressional seat and electoral vote due to an increase in population by 2030.

Here are comments from some of Idaho’s congressional delegation on the importance of this change.

Idaho Congressman Russ Fulcher told MSPC: “The fellow Idahoans I am honored to represent in Idaho’s First District now make up one of the largest congressional districts in the country by population – a testament to our state’s family and business-friendly economy and rising prominence. The inevitable third congressional seat in the Gem State highlights the strong appeal of the vibrant communities we’ve built, and the values, policies, and priorities deeply rooted in Idaho’s way of life.”

Idaho Senator Jim Risch emailed: “As Idaho continues to grow, our citizens deserve a larger seat at the table on federal issues that will shape our state and the West. A third Congressional District in the Gem State would provide Idahoans greater opportunity to make their voices heard on critical matters like land and natural resource management, agriculture, energy, and economic development.”

The United States is not the only country to use this form of electing its leader, and the principles of the Electoral College are grounded in deep political and intellectual thought. While it is tempting to attack the Electoral College when the results diverge from the popular vote, citizens should understand the profound reasons for its existence and continuation.

Whether this system elects our preferred candidate or not, confidence can be rightly placed in the Electoral College our founding fathers established. Our republic needs to continue to support the importance and power of the states, and the Electoral College is a prime pillar of that ideal.

Sam Cardwell, of Meridian, Idaho, is a policy analyst for the Mountain States Policy Center, an independent research organization based in Idaho, Montana, Eastern Washington and Wyoming. Online at mountainstatespolicy.org.