Spokane Indians lose sixth in a row, Everett walks it off 2-1 on sacrifice fly | NWL baseball

EVERETT – Pinch-runner Curtis Washington, Jr. scored on a sacrifice fly in the bottom of the ninth and the Everett AquaSox edged the Spokane Indians 2-1 in the fourth of a six-game High-A Northwest League series at Funko Field on Friday.

The Indians (6-13) have lost six in a row and eight of nine. Everett (11-8) has won five in a row.

Luis Suisbel opened the ninth inning with a double and was replaced by Washington. A wild pitch by Indians reliever Francis Rivera allowed Washington to move up a base, then Axel Sanchez hit a fly to medium deep center field which allowed Washington to score without a throw.

Everett took the early lead in the fourth inning when Josh Caron clubbed his third home run of the season out to left center field.

The Indians tied it in the fifth. Catcher Alan Espinal hit a one-out double and Roynier Hernandez hit the next pitch for a double to plate Espinal. Tevin Tucker was hit by a pitch to put two on, but Kevin Fitzer and Jacob Humphrey both grounded out to end the inning.

Catlett ran out of steam quickly in the fifth, getting two outs on strikeouts then walking the next three hitters to load the bases. Lefty Justin Loer was summoned and he got Caron to line out to end the threat and keep it tied.

Catlett completed 4 2/3 innings and allowed one run on two hits and five walks with seven strikeouts. He threw 90 pitches, 55 for strikes. Loer provided 3 1/3 innings of no-hit relief, striking out six.

Seattle Mariners pitcher Bryce Miller started on a rehab assignment for Everett. He went three innings and allowed one hit and one walk with six strikeouts, throwing 47 pitches, 35 for strikes.

The series continues Saturday at 7:05 p.m.