Strong tornado hits northern Oklahoma, as more storms expected in days ahead

By Ben Noll and Matthew Cappucci Washington Post

A powerful tornado hit the city of Enid in Oklahoma late Thursday, striking near Vance Air Force Base, about 65 miles northwest of Oklahoma City. Local officials were assessing the extent of the damage and impact - as the region braces for more possible tornadoes in the days ahead.

First responders were “actively performing emergency response efforts,” the city of Enid shared in a statement, while Vance Air Force Base was “conducting accountability procedures to ensure all personnel are safe and accounted for.”

As of early Friday, the air force base was closed due to ongoing power and water restoration efforts.

“Please join me in praying for the Enid community, which has been severely impacted by tonight’s tornado. I have spoken with Enid’s local leaders and will continue working with them as they assess the damage and identify needs,” said Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt.

As of late Thursday, a Garfield County emergency manager told local station KOCO that several injuries had been reported. According to the station, Enid Mayor David Mason later said only minor injuries had been reported. As of early Friday, there were no reports of fatalities.

Numerous videos and images, including from local meteorologist Mike Morgan, show widespread damage near Enid. Based on observed damage, this appears to have been a violent, or EF4+. Tornadoes are rated on the Enhanced Fujita Scale, which assigns a 0-through-5 rating to the damage they produce. Violent tornado damage corresponds to winds of 166+ mph.

The National Weather Service in Norman, Oklahoma, issued a tornado warning for central Garfield County in northern Oklahoma just before 8 p.m. At 8:13 p.m., it warned that “a confirmed large and extremely dangerous tornado was located near Vance Air Force Base, moving east at 25 mph.”

The agency upgraded to a dire tornado emergency at 8:21 p.m. based on real-time video from local news stations. Tornado emergencies are issued only for the most high-end, life-and-death situations.

“You are in a life-threatening situation,” the Weather Service wrote. “Flying debris may be deadly to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be destroyed. Considerable damage to homes, businesses, and vehicles is likely and complete destruction is possible.”

Another family of tornadoes occurred in northern Oklahoma near the town of Braman along Interstate 35. The primary tornado had a satellite, or a smaller, weaker tornado, orbiting it.

The thunderstorms also produced large, destructive hail up to 3.5 inches in diameter. They formed rapidly due to something called a “cap,” or lid of hot, dry air a mile above the ground. That lid prevented warm, humid air below from rising and generating storms, until the cap broke - at which point, all the pent-up storm fuel below was explosively released at once.

Meanwhile, more tornadoes are possible in the region in the days ahead.

Outlook for Friday to Sunday

The zone of risk on Friday includes northeast Texas, especially along the Interstate 30 corridor, southeast Oklahoma and western Arkansas. That’s where the Storm Prediction Center has drawn an enhanced (Level 3 out of 5) risk. The main hazard is large, destructive hail bigger than pool balls, though a couple of tornadoes are possible. There’s also a slight (Level 2 out of 5) risk from Dallas east through northern Louisiana and much of Mississippi; the southern half of Arkansas is included, as well.

There will be two main batches of storms Friday afternoon. In the eastern half of the risk area, leftover storms from Thursday night will become reinvigorated with daytime heating. They may produce strong to locally damaging winds and some hail as they coalesce into a line or clusters.

But in western areas, particularly in southeast Oklahoma, a few rotating supercell thunderstorms could develop. They’d be forming on the outflow boundary, or leading edge of cool air exhaust, from Thursday night’s storms. There could be some extra low-level helicity, or spin, along that boundary to support the risk of a couple of tornadoes. Large, damaging hail bigger than baseballs is possible with the strongest storms.

On Saturday, central/southeast Kansas, much of central and eastern Oklahoma, and western Arkansas will have a severe weather risk. A low-pressure system forming in southeast Colorado will swing a dryline east, or the leading edge of dry desert air impinging on Gulf moisture. That will kick up scattered rotating thunderstorms. Softball-size hail is possible with the strongest storms, but the tornado risk will be slightly lesser. That’s because low-level winds are weaker, so there won’t be quite as much spin in the lower atmosphere.

On Sunday, storms will once again be possible in Oklahoma, western Arkansas, western Missouri and Kansas. The greatest risk is in Kansas. Very large hail and the risk of a strong tornado or two will accompany any rotating supercells that form.

On Monday, a substantial severe weather risk is expected to materialize in the Mississippi Valley, but uncertainty remains with regard to specifics.