A Grip on Sports: The draft shows the Seahawks are happy with their yard and feel just a few tweaks are needed to allow it to bloom all season

A GRIP ON SPORTS • Happy Saturday to all who celebrate. Hopefully, your well-thought plans will come to fruition. Even if they include digging a hole and planting a fruit tree or two. Funny how working for the man five days a week doesn’t stop us from working for ourself one or two times on the weekend.

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• Here’s a word of encouragement from someone who did just that for more than 30 years. There are five beautiful trees, innumerable flowering bushes, a wall or two and a couple patches of grass in our yard that make my days enjoyable. And I started planting them in 1985.

Keep at it. The future is bright. So bright, in fact, all I have to do these days is spend hour after hour keeping all of the plants happy. And find an occasional fit to bolster our home’s green lineup.

Sounds something akin to what John Schneider and his staff – I wish I could afford a staff – are doing with this year’s NFL Draft.

My yard is never going to win a Super Bowl. Heck, looking at my neighbor’s, the playoffs seem out of reach. But it’s super to me. And it’s where I want it to be. Which must be the sentiment Schneider has.

The Hawks entered the draft Thursday with pretty much the last pick in each of the first three rounds. They enter today’s final day with a couple of sixth-rounders, an extra one picked up Friday by trading down three spots.

They also entered the weekend with the need for a running back and secondary depth – if the upcoming season was their top priority. Guess what?

Thursday they picked a running back. A backup running back from Notre Dame, sure, but if Jadarian Price passes muster with Richard Sherman, he might just be the right guy.

Schneider’s two selections Friday, TCU safety Bud Clark and Arkansas corner Julian Neal, seem to fit the mold of the Hawks’ secondary.

What does that tell us? Simple. Schneider feels Seattle’s landscaping is lush. Growing. Capable of winning again. No need to take a backhoe to the lawn and replace it. Just add a little Miracle-Gro, water and sunshine. Sit back and enjoy what happens next.

Never forget – as if anyone alive then could – the last time Seattle won a Super Bowl, Schneider’s plan got them within one play of another one. Whatever he’s done this offseason is aimed at making sure this time the last play goes their way.

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WSU: The Cougar football team will wrap up Kirby Moore’s first spring in charge today. In Pullman, with the Crimson and Gray Game. I’m sure some of you have plans to attend instead of puttering in the yard. It starts at 2 p.m. or right about the middle of my usual nap time. I would be willing to postpone my daily recharge if I could listen to Chris King and Alex Brink describe the scrimmage action on my held-together-with-duct-tape radio. But it’s not being broadcast. The best I can do is promise to link Greg Woods’ coverage in this space tomorrow. … Elsewhere in the (current, old and future) Pac-12 and the nation, Jon Wilner’s weekly mailbag in the Mercury News has some interesting thoughts on the conference’s future. … So does John Canzano’s Friday column on his website. … Wilner also passes along the weekly West Coast football recruiting roundup. … There were a lot of players drafter Friday who fit in this space. From Oregon to Arizona. From Washington to Stanford. And a lot of places in-between. Heck, there was even a funny phone call on Thursday. … Washington has bolstered its player development machinery. … The Ducks hold their spring game today. … Recruiting never stops, not at Colorado. … That’s why UCLA had high schools coaches on campus yesterday. … Arizona is having fans on campus for the spring finale. … Boise State will rely on freshman receivers some this fall.

• In basketball news, now that the portal has closed, where do the Oregon State men stand? … Arizona State seems to have done well in the portal. … Everyone knew Koa Peat and Brayden Burries were headed to the NBA Draft. It’s now official.

Gonzaga: Those without a memory – yes, I raised my hand – may not recall Jack Kayil’s words when the German guard told the world he would play for the Zags this fall. Theo Lawson did, and writes about it today on the heels of Kayil entering the NBA draft process Thursday. Kayil said back in October that was the plan. And he seems to have lived up to his word. … The baseball team won its 12th consecutive game, topping WCC cellar-dweller Loyola Marymount 4-3 at home.

EWU and Idaho: Around the Big Sky, Montana has five players returning to its men’s basketball team. … The No. 41 is a big deal for Montana State football. The player who will wear it next season found out Friday. … Recruiting is a team thing for Northern Colorado.

Preps: We can pass along Dave Nichols’ roundup of Friday’s packed schedule.

Indians: Spokane has lost six consecutive games following last night’s 2-1 defeat in Everett. This loss was particularly galling as the AquaSox won on a sacrifice fly in the bottom of the ninth. Dave has the story.

Seahawks: The bottom line yesterday? Seattle took players who fit its needs. Clark is older (he played six seasons at TCU), physical (6-foot-2, 190-pounds) and has played nickel and safety in college. Neal, who began his college career as a safety at Fresno State, seems to share some of the same attributes. At 6-2, 208, he’s actually bigger than Clark. And called himself the most-physical corner in the draft. … The defense was the big winner Friday. Will that continue today?

Storm: The preseason opener happens Saturday. The rookies will get their chance.

Mariners: The M’s 3-2 win in St. Louis last night was the type of game that rekindles my love of the sport. Great pitching. Timely hitting. And some drama. That Seattle held on – Andrés Muñoz wasn’t perfect but was good enough – made it even better. Well, that, and Josh Naylor’s strolling down to second base in the fourth inning, his 23rd successful steal in the same number of attempts since coming to Seattle. That was more fun even than his go-ahead solo home run later. … Former GU pitcher Casey Legumina is headed to Tampa. The M’s traded the relief pitcher to their favorite partner for an ex-Mariner farm hand who went East in the Randy Arozarena deal. … Bryce Miller made his second rehab start for Tacoma.

Sounders: The World Cup grass at Lumen Field gets another test today when the Sounders host FC Dallas.

Kraken: There is a lot that needs to be done to improve Seattle’s NHL franchise. Anyone watching the playoffs can see it.

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• A few years ago I tore out a patch of lawn on the side of the house and landscaped a bit. Added a flower garden with a dry stream (pretty appropriate considering the amount of rain we get), a bench, lights, a little bridge and lots of perennials. Every morning when I get up this time of year, I look out at it just to see what’s changed. And to feed my soul a bit. It never fails to do the latter. Until later …