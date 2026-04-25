Arne Slot unsure if Mohamed Salah will return for Liverpool after suspected hamstring injury

By James Pearce and Jessica Hopkins The Athletic

Arne Slot says it’s unclear whether Mohamed Salah will play for Liverpool again with the Egyptian set to undergo a scan on a suspected hamstring injury.

Salah was forced off in the 59th minute of Liverpool’s 3-1 victory over Crystal Palace at Anfield on Saturday after going down holding the back of his left leg. He was given a standing ovation and responded by applauding all four sides of the stadium.

The 33-year-old forward announced last month that he would be leaving Liverpool at the end of this season after reaching an agreement with the club to effectively cancel the final 12 months of the two-year extension he penned last April.

Asked if he expected Salah to be able to play any part in Liverpool’s four remaining Premier League fixtures, Slot said: “We don’t know, that is the best answer I can give.

“If I say there might be a chance that is probably all the headlines that there might be a chance. We simply don’t know, but what we do know is that the season in four weeks is over. Not a lot of games are left so we have to wait and see how his injury is, if he can return to play.

“What I do know about Mo is he has taken such good care of his body all these years that he will have the minimum time required to recover from an injury. Let’s hope for the best, that he is available in the last part.”

Liverpool only has two more games to play at their home stadium this season, against Chelsea on May 9 and Brentford on May 24.

Salah has made 440 appearances in a Liverpool shirt, including 39 this season. The forward is third on the Merseyside club’s all-time top scorers list, behind only Ian Rush and Roger Hunt with 257 from his nine years at Anfield.

Salah captained his national team throughout their World Cup qualification last season, in all but one game, scoring four to help them qualify for the summer’s tournament in the United States, Canada and Mexico.

Egypt is set to hold a training camp in Spokane before World Cup competition begins.

Egypt will face Iran, New Zealand and Belgium in group G, with their first game on June 15 against the latter side in Seattle.

This article originally appeared in The Athletic.