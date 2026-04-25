Brody Brecht dominates over four innings, Spokane Indians snap losing streak against Everett 6-2 | NWL baseball

EVERETT – Brody Brecht dominated over four innings and the Spokane Indians beat the Everett AquaSox 6-2 in the fifth of a six-game High-A Northwest League series at Funko Field on Saturday.

Ethan Hedges and Alan Espinal knocked in two runs apiece.

The Indians (7-13) snapped a six-game losing streak. Everett fell to 11-9.

Brecht turned in a second straight stellar performance. Following a three-inning scoreless stint against Vancouver last week, the 23-year-old – ranked as the Colorado Rockies’ No. 8 prospect, according to MLB.com – tossed four no-hit innings against the AquaSox, allowing one run on a walk with seven strikeouts. He threw 52 pitches, 37 for strikes.

Indians leadoff hitter Tevin Tucker was hit with the first pitch of the game from Everett starter Evan Truitt. Tucker stole second and went to third on a single by Jacob Humphrey. Hedges doubled off the top of the wall in left center to drive in a run, then Espinal singled home Humphrey to make it 2-0. A third run scored on a groundout.

Spokane added three more in the second inning. Caleb Hobson hit a one-out double and scored on a single by Tucker. Humphrey reached on a bloop single and the runners completed a double steal. Hedges grounded out to bring in a run, and Espinal singled to plate Humphrey and make it 6-0.

Everett catcher Josh Caron walked to lead off the bottom half, stole second, went to third on a balk and scored on a groundout.

It stayed that way until the bottom of the sixth. Felnin Celesten collected the AquaSox’s first hit of the game, a one-out single off reliever Nathan Blasick. Celesten went to second on a groundout, took third on a wild pitch, and scored when Blasick dropped the ball trying to tag Caron, who had hit a comebacker to the mound.

Hunter Mann struck out three over two innings of scoreless relief, then Bryan Perez struck out two in the ninth to close it out.

The series concludes Sunday at 4:05 p.m.