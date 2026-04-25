Germany readies naval units for possible Hormuz mission

By Michael Nienaber Bloomberg

Germany is sending naval units to the Mediterranean in preparation for possible deployment in an international mission in the Strait of Hormuz.

“We will deploy a minesweeper to the Mediterranean and provide it with a command and supply ship,” Defense Minister Boris Pistorius told Rheinische Post in an interview published on Saturday. He didn’t specify when the two vessels are scheduled to depart.

Pistorius emphasized that an end to the hostilities in the region is a prerequisite for any German deployment. He also noted that such a deployment would only permissible if parliament gives the green light.

“To save time, we have decided to deploy parts of the German units to the Mediterranean early on so that – once the mandate is approved – we do not lose any further time,” Pistorius said.

Chancellor Friedrich Merz had previously suggested that Germany could participate in an international military mission to secure shipping in the Strait of Hormuz, but that it would first need an international mandate. Government officials have signaled that the German army could provide minesweepers, an escort vessel and aerial reconnaissance.

“Our navy is really good at detecting and clearing mines,” Pistorius said in the interview. “We could do that to contribute to free and safe shipping and navigation in the Strait of Hormuz,” he said.

In order to provide support there, “we will temporarily reduce our commitment elsewhere in a sensible manner and in coordination with our partners.”

The minesweeper to be deployed is called Fulda, the defense ministry said separately in a statement.