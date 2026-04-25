Give your home a seasonal refresher

By Cathy Hobbs Tribune News Service

Now that winter is out and spring is in, for many this is a time of transition. Convert those décor elements that are dark and heavy representing winter and transition to those that are light, rich and bright. Embrace the fresh colors and patterns of spring.

When looking to brighten your space, consider using some core design tips to give your space a spring boost.

Lighten and layer your color palette. Spring is all about color and vibrance. Bright bursts of color replace the cold colors of winter. Spring is the perfect opportunity to transition from “heaviness” to a style that is light and airy. Swap out heavy textures, dark throws and dark color palettes for lighter fabrics such as linen and cotton.

Bring the outdoors in. Spring is a wonderful opportunity to bring in nature and organic materials. Incorporate fresh greenery, branches or simple florals.

Edit and remove. Now this is a time to re-evaluate and take inventory. Ask yourself, “Does this piece still serve a use in my home or should it be removed or replaced?” Spring is time for renewal, so don’t be afraid to swap out your décor.

Create various lifestyle moments that speak to spring. This can be done in various ways, with textiles such as drapery, toss pillows and even area rugs. Consider swapping in fresh, bright colors for those that are darker. Additionally, look for ways to also infuse natural light.