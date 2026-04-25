Hungary’s next premier warns investors to shun Orban-tied assets

By Thomas Escritt Bloomberg

Incoming Hungarian Prime Minister Peter Magyar said he had information that wealthy figures linked to Viktor Orban’s outgoing government were moving assets abroad and called on authorities to detain fleeing “oligarch” families.

He also urged investors to avoid buying any assets that figures linked to Orban’s Fidesz party were selling, saying they may risk scrutiny in an asset recovery effort planned by Magyar’s Tisza party, which won a landslide election victory on April 12.

“Orban’s oligarchs are moving assets worth tens of billions of forints out of the country to the United Arab Emirates, Uruguay, the U.S. and other distant countries,” Magyar said in a social-media video.

He called on Hungary’s chief prosecutor, police chief and the head of its tax office to “detain the criminals who have cost Hungarians billions” and prevent them from “taking their loot abroad.”

Magyar alleged that Lorinc Meszaros, a former pipe-fitter and Orban’s childhood friend who became Hungary’s richest man thanks in part to government contracts, had left for Dubai.

Meszaros’ company didn’t immediately respond to an emailed request for comment.

Magyar, a former insider, led Tisza to victory on a voter backlash against cronyism and self-dealing during Orban’s 16 years in power. Orban, a dominant figure in Hungarian politics since 1988, remains prime minister with full powers and a parliamentary majority until the newly elected parliament is seated in early May.

He said earlier Saturday he’d give up his parliamentary seat to concentrate on rebuilding the Hungarian right.