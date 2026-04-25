Mead senior Simon Rosselli breaks records at Legends Invitational; West Valley baseball sweeps Pullman | Prep roundup

From staff reports

Roundup of Saturday’s high school spring sports action from the Greater Spokane League.

Track and field

Legends Invitational: Mead senior Simon Rosselli, who has committed to the University of Oregon, broke the meet record in both the discus and shot put to help the Panthers win the boys team title at Walla Walla High School.

Rosselli, who is ranked No. 1 in the nation in discus, won the event with a throw of 209 feet, 4 inches – more than 17 feet shorter than his nation’s best 226-4 he threw at the Arcadia Invitational on April 11. Still, it broke the previous Legends record by 20 feet, 2 inches set by Cooper Henkle of West Valley last year.

Rosselli won the shot put at 68 feet, 9 inches – almost a foot further than second place – shattering the meet record of 60-9.75 set by Grady Leonard of Coeur d’Alene in 2017. His throw is second in the nation this year, just 5.25 inches behind CJ Williams (69-2.5) of Frisco (TX) Heritage on April 4.

Other boys winners from the GSL included Mead’s Eamon Gamon in the 400 with a personal-best 49.67, Mead’s Stejer Franklin in the 800 with a personal best 1:55.25 and the 3,200 in 9:20.92, Shadle Park’s Becks Bird in the 1,600 with a personal-best 4:15.03, Central Valley’s DuShawn Johns in the 110 hurdles with a personal-best 14.42, Gonzaga Prep’s Feso Ogbozor in the long jump with a personal-best 22-6.5, high jump at 6-2 and triple jump at 46-9.

Girls winners included Gonzaga Prep’s Natalie Wright in the 200 with a personal-best 25.86, Central Valley’s Cora Donley in the shot put with a personal-best 39-8.5, North Central’s Charlize Hall in the pole vault at 11-6 and NC’s Arkayla Brown in the javelin at 121-5.

Mooberry Relays: At Rogers HS. Charles Newton won two events and placed second in a third to help Mt. Spokane win the boys team competition at the 62nd anniversary of the event. Newton won the discus (160-9) and javelin (157-11) and took second in the shot put (47-1). The Wildcats also won the 4x1600 relay at 18:36.03 with Cole Julian, Jackson Miller, Grant Lange and Wyatt Campbell.

Rogers senior Preston Kaesemeyer won the 300-meter hurdles with a personal-best 39.56 and the Pirates won the 4x100 relay at 43.59 with Jelani Kabba, Jerry Allen, Chase Golden and Kaesemeyer. The University team of Aiden Lymuel, Josiah Anderberg, Quinn Lipke and Peyton Victor won the throwers 4x100 relay at 48.28.

Ridgeline won the girls team event led by two individual winners: Junior Kayla Jensen in the 3,200 with a personal-best 12:09.47 and senior Kali Rothrock in the triple jump at 34-4.5. East Valley’s Weather Salinas-Taylor won the 100 (12.39), 100 hurdles (15.10) and 4x100 relay with Hayden Anderson, Aniya Shaw and Ashlynn Deaton (48.73).

U-Hi won the girls throwers relay with Lilly Heaton, Jadyn Thomas, Keely Handran and McKenzie Handran at 55.98. Thomas won javelin (128-1), was fourth in shot put and ninth in discus.

Davis Invitational: At Eisenhower HS. Ferris junior Ben Harwood won the 2,000-meter steeplechase in a personal best 6:42.86 and teammate senior Tate McCulloch placed fourth at 7:09.06. Ridgeline freshman Grant Summers was second in the steeplechase at 6:49.21.

Ferris senior Morgan Myers placed fourth in the girls 800 (2:42.40-PB) and seventh in the 2,000-meter steeplechase (8:44.53). Junior Callista Lind was fourth in the 1,600 (6:12.64).

Baseball

West Valley 6-10, Pullman 0-0: Ollie Spencer struck out five in a five-inning complete game one-hitter, and the GSL 2A-leading Eagles (14-2, 13-1) swept the visiting second-place Greyhounds (10-4, 10-3) in a league doubleheader. Carson Gaumer and Noah Clouse knocked in two runs apiece for WV.

Gaumer struck out 11 over seven shutout innings, allowing two hits and two walks, in the early game. Scout Symmes had three hits, including a home run, and scored twice, while Adam Anselmo had a double and two RBIs for WV.

Softball

West Valley 11-7, Pullman 10-18: Taylor Cromrie went 5 for 5 with three doubles, four runs and four RBIs, and the visiting Greyhounds (11-3, 10-3) salvaged a split with the Eagles (6-7, 6-6) in a GSL 2A doubleheader. Isabelle Dahmen had four hits, including two doubles, and three RBIs while Ady Sanford knocked in four for Pullman, who broke open a close game with a 10-run sixth inning.

Brooklyn McPherdan hit a walk-off two-run double, and the Eagles edged the Greyhounds in the early game. Alyssa Schied went 2 for 4 with a double and three RBIs for WV. Bailee Randall had a homer and drove in four while Dahmen had three hits and three RBIs for Pullman.