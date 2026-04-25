Megan Thee Stallion blasts Klay Thompson for cheating. ‘Bye yall’

By Anthony Robledo USA Today

Megan Thee Stallion is speaking her truth after breaking up with NBA star Klay Thompson.

The “Hiss” rapper put her now ex-boyfriend and the Dallas Mavericks player on full blast in a statement on her Instagram story on Saturday, ​writing, “Cheating, had me around your whole family playing house… got ‘cold feet.’”

“Holding you down through all your HORRIBLE mood swings and treatment towards me during ⁠your basketball season now you don’t know if you can be ‘monogamous’????” she wrote. “I need a ‌REAL break after this one .. bye yall”

Though she ​did not name the athlete on her post, she issued a statement confirming the split.

“I’ve made the decision to end my relationship with Klay,” she wrote in a statement shared with USA Today. “Trust, fidelity and ⁠respect are non-negotiable for me in a relationship, and ‌when those values are ‌compromised, there’s no real path forward. I’m taking this time to prioritize myself and move ahead with peace and clarity.”

USA ⁠Today has reached out to Thompson’s representatives for comment.

Megan Thee Stallion is still set to perform at Saturday night’s Broadway production of “Moulin ‌Rouge! The Musical” at the ‌Al Hirschfeld Theatre in New York City, USA Today can confirm.

When did Megan Thee Stallion and Klay Thompson start dating?

Thompson, who starred at Washington State, and Megan Thee Stallion went ⁠public with their relationship last July after growing speculation that they ​were dating.

They made their ⁠red carpet ​debut on July 16 at the rapper’s inaugural Pete & Thomas Foundation Gala in New York City. “I won’t tell you how and I won’t tell you when, but it was a movie that (Thompson is) the ⁠nicest person I’ve ever met in my life,” she told People magazine that night.

“I’m just grateful that he’s here by my side and he feels the ⁠same way about me,” she continued.

Their relationship prompted headlines in November when Thompson condemned NBA players Patrick Beverley and Jason Williams for using a vulgar word (describing the female anatomy) when discussing the rapper ⁠on their “Hoopin’ N Hollerin” podcast.

Thompson called ‌the remarks “disgusting and disturbing” in a comment on ​an Instagram ‌reel sharing the clip. “How would yall feel if I referred to ​your wives in such a way? @patbev21 Do better fellas. Very disappointing.”