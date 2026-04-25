OU quarterbacks coach John Kuceyeski helping John Mateer refine mechanics in spring ball

By Mason Young Tulsa World

NORMAN, Okla. – Oklahoma quarterback John Mateer is on a mission to bounce back from his rough introduction to major college football in 2025.

While Mateer did lead OU to the College Football Playoff, the journey wasn’t without tough lessons. And Mateer’s mistakes in the Sooners’ loss to Alabama kept OU from pushing deeper into the postseason.

Mateer threw 11 interceptions to just 14 touchdowns last season and had half as many total touchdowns (22) than he had the year prior at Washington State (44). His completion percentage dropped from 64.6% to 62.2% year over year.

During winter workouts and now in spring practices, Mateer has been watching tape with head coach Brent Venables to better understand defenses in 2026. But he’s also heavily focused on refining his throwing mechanics with help from OU quarterbacks coach John Kuceyeski.

Mateer and Kuceyeski broke down quite a bit of film in January and February, looking back at Mateer’s errors during the 2025 campaign. Then the coach and quarterback set spring, summer and early fall goals for Mateer to work toward. Footwork and eyes are two big aspects of Mateer’s throwing motion that he’s trying to improve.

“The biggest thing is his foundation, his platform – throwing from a great platform, having consistency in his drops and his pocket movements,” Kuceyeski told reporters after practice last Saturday. “He dedicated himself to that and got a lot better with that. Now we start to move, as we go against another defense, with some of the eye discipline, some of the coverage reads pre-and post-snap process and elevating that.

“So, he took ownership, obviously. It’s the one time of year you can really work the kinesthetic, the bottom half, and just really drill it. We did a good job with that in January, February. He did a great job today in practice just as far as his eyes, especially on third downs. He had a great day today.”

Mateer’s arm slot has long been lower than the average college quarterback’s. Mateer played baseball in high school and became comfortable whipping the ball from a three-quarter, near-sidearm angle. He’s also a big fan of Aaron Rodgers and has tried to emulate the NFL legend’s throwing mechanics at times.

But the thumb injury Mateer suffered in the fourth game of last season, and the lingering issues with gripping the ball, even after surgery, forced him to throw from a low slot all too often. His unique angle of attack had already created some erratic results. The misfires were seemingly more frequent post injury and surgery.

“He had to get creative a little bit because of the grip,” Kuceyeski said. “He’ll never make an excuse, and we won’t make an excuse for him. Just some of the feelings of that and the way he could grip the ball – he lost a little bit of that strength with his thumb – and so, yeah, he had to (adjust). Because naturally when you go with that angle and with that thumb, that ball’s going to go, and it’s going to go in bad places if you’re not really possessing that ball.

“I think he’s definitely feeling a lot better. He made a throw in the last practice on a movement throw that I haven’t seen him make in a long time, and you could just see the confidence in his eyes. Obviously, he’s continuing to feel through some of the scar tissue and stuff. He’ll never tell me it hurts, never tell me it’s bothering him – and I don’t know if it is or not, because he’s a tough kid, but I think it’s definitely getting back to what I’m used to seeing, for sure.”

Mateer recently noted that his dad reminded him when he was young to keep the ball closer to his ear when throwing. Mateer thinks that admonition is still applicable as he tries to get his throwing motion closer to over the top.

“It’s not the easiest, and everybody wants you to go from (45 degrees) to (over the top), and it’s not going to happen, right? Everything is gradual, so if we can just start to get the arm angle to (over the top) more consistently, that’s going to be great,” Kuceyeski said. “But it’s not going to be something where you’re just going to change it overnight. It’s been drilled for him for 21 years of his life, and so it’s just changing that and having awareness of that.

“Obviously, there’s going to be times where it’s going to demand a sidearm throw based on some movement and (run-pass option) throws. That’s not going to vanish, and he’s going to default to that at times when things speed up. So, the easiest thing is in drills, how clean can we be when we’re not going against teams? And then, boom, ‘Look at your arm here on this clip when the defense is rushing. Now you see what’s happening?’ ‘Yeah, I got it.’ He’s done a great job with that. He trains the heck out of that, so between the feet and the arm angle, those are really the two operational quarterback play things we really worked on in the offseason.”

Despite Mateer’s struggles last season, Kuceyeski and Arbuckle are confident that Mateer can bounce back this fall. They’re not concerned about his capacity to handle the weight of being OU’s quarterback. Though Mateer was downtrodden at times last season, his coaches have never worried that he might lose all confidence.

“No, I don’t, and that’s something that we’ve actually talked through,” Kuceyeski said. “At times, honestly, I’ve been with him long enough now that when he started these press conferences, he was really bad. He was just kind of laughing and giggling and he wasn’t very polished, so to speak. The one thing that John, myself, Coach Arbuckle will always do, we’ll always point the thumb first. And there’s times, honestly, because of the fanbase and because of the expectations of the SEC, I’m like, ‘Man, I almost wish he wouldn’t,’ but that’s who he is.

“And I know that the (NFL general managers) that watch these clips and watch these interviews, they’re going to see someone that always takes ownership. A lot of the time, it ain’t gonna be his fault, too. And that’s fine because everybody is going to go crazy on Twitter and say, ‘Oh, this guy,’ and he’s taking blame for stuff that’s not even his fault. And I’m great with that because when we turn on the film, we know whose mistake it is and we’re going to own mistakes that we make.

“We have high expectations in the quarterback room. Higher than any of y’all or Twitter-verse can have and we’re good with that. I think he’s a very tough and humble human and he’s always going to point the thumb and he’s always going to think he can do more, and I love him for that. It’s going to be tough at times and we really don’t care about what everyone else thinks as long as he’s doing things the right way.”

Personally, Kuceyeski enjoys working with Mateer and Arbuckle, who he followed from Washington State to OU last year.

Kuceyeski rarely finds his way into the spotlight, but that doesn’t matter to him. He’s focused on helping Mateer and the Sooners’ other quarterbacks get better every day.

“It’s kind of almost like the Wizard of Oz or something,” Kuceyeski said. “I’m in the background… (like) Alfred from Batman. I’m good with being in the shadows, man. I think to me what’s important is the product on the field and it’s important for our quarterbacks to play at an extremely high level because that is the expectation at this institution. There’s not a day I won’t walk in that building that I’m not grateful to be the quarterback coach here. … But I also understand what comes with that and that we have to play at a very high level.

“And if we are not one of the top one to three quarterbacks in college football, I’ve made a mistake. And so I own that, man. I love that. I like that pressure. …Our room puts more pressure on ourselves than anything externally can do. And so it’s been an absolute blast. I moved here with my wife seven and a half months pregnant and had our baby in Norman Regional (Hospital), so that was incredible in the first couple months here. And then went to the old Playoff run and now gotta find a way to get better and take it further.”