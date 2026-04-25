Seahawks keep trading at NFL draft, go from four picks to eight

By Bob Condotta Seattle Times

The Seahawks entered the final day of the NFL draft with just two more picks, for a total of five for the event.

But the Seahawks pulled off a trade with Cleveland, trading a 2027 fourth-rounder for pick 148 in the fifth round and made several more trades to end the day with eight.

The Seahawks used that pick on guard Beau Stephens of Iowa. Stephens is listed at 6-foot-5-1/2, 315 pounds and played all 620 snaps last season at left guard. But he also started 10 games at right guard in 2022 and he could be thrown into a competition at that spot with returnee Anthony Bradford, who is also entering the final season of his rookie contract in 2026. They have 2025 first-round pick Grey Zabel entrenched at left guard.

Christian Haynes, a third-round pick in 2024, has been used at both guard spots but has been unable to win a starting job in his two NFL seasons and he could be in a fight for a roster spot with the addition of Stephens.

It is the second straight year the Seahawks have used a day three pick on an offensive lineman from Iowa as they selected guard/tackle Mason Richman in the seventh round last year.

In a conference call with Seattle media shortly after the selection was made, Stephens said the two are good friends and that Richman will be in his wedding on July 4 to his fiancé, Emily.

“Having another guy there from Iowa to show me the ropes right away is going to be awesome,” Stephens said. “I couldn’t ask for anything more.”

Stephens said the Seahawks have not talked to him about what side of the offensive line he will begin his career but said he is comfortable at either right or left guard.

“Overall it’s not too much of a difference because I’ve been able to play at both and rip at both,” he said.

The Seahawks’ interest in Stephens had been well known as he took a 30 visit to the VMAC before the draft.

Stephens said he had some good talks then with offensive line coach John Benton and that he feels he will be a “good fit” in Seattle’s scheme and especially its emphasis on an outside zone running attack.

Stephens said the Seahawks are getting “a mauler in the run game and a technician in the pass game. … I’m not one to shy away from contact, for sure.”

Stephens was part of an Iowa offensive line that won the Joe Moore Award as the most outstanding offensive line in college football in 2025. Stephens was named an AP, USA Today and Pro Football Focus first-team All-American

Wrote PFF in its scouting report of Stephens: “Stephens produced high-level play on one of the nation’s top offensive lines, with strong results in both pass protection and the run game. He measured 6-foot-6 and 315 pounds, but his 31.63-inch arms rank in the ninth percentile at the position, which raises concerns about length and overall athletic profile. He earned a 91.6 pass-blocking grade in 2025 and did not allow a sack or a hit, while surrendering just four hurries across 304 pass-blocking snaps. Teams must weigh the quality of his tape against those physical limitations when projecting his role at the next level.”

The trade of the pick to Cleveland leaves the Seahawks with a projected 11 picks in 2027 as they are expected to get four compensatory picks along with their seven original selections and a seventh-rounder they got from Atlanta for O-lineman Michael Jerrell last year.

Seahawks grab receiver from Kansas

With their second pick of the final day, the Seahawks selected receiver Emmanuel Henderson Jr. of Kansas with the 199th overall pick in the sixth round.

The 6-foot-1, 185-pounder played at Alabama from 2022-24 before transferring to Kansas.

Henderson led the Jayhawks with 45 receptions for 766 yards and five touchdowns. He was also a standout kick returner with 18 returns for 455 yards and one touchdown and was both a first-team All-Big 12 at kick returner and third team All-Big 12 as a wide receiver. He was also used as a gunner on coverage teams.

Henderson could be viewed as a possible replacement for Dareke Young, who was a receiver and special teamer the last four years before signing with the Raiders as a free agent.

Henderson also has some background as a running back — he was considered among the top running back recruits in the country in 2021 while playing at Geneve County High in Hartford, Ala., before signing with Alabama and moving to receiver.

Henderson had 16 yards on four rushing attempts last year at Kansas. He said in a conference call with Seattle reporters shortly after he was picked that the Seahawks have not talked to him about playing running back.

Henderson said he thinks he can help in a number of ways on offense “however I can get the ball in my hands.”

Asked to describe his game, he said, “definitely fast.” Henderson ran a 4.4 40-yard dash at the NFL combine.

NFL.com projected Henderson as a sixth- or seventh-round pick, writing: “Henderson is a slender inside/outside receiver. He has good speed and disguises route intentions but will need work getting his feet/tempo right as a route-runner. He’s a former running back with below-average hands but real potential after the catch. You won’t see many who return kicks and cover punts in the same game, but Henderson can handle both duties. His special-teams versatility and athletic upside give him a chance to make a roster as a WR5/6 and full-time gunner.”

The pick came after the Seahawks pulled off their second trade of the day, dealing draft choice 188 to the Jets for 199 and 242.

The Jets used pick 188 — which the Seahawks picked up from Cleveland in 2024 in a trade involving former UW center Nick Harris — on guard Anez Cooper of Miami.

Seahawks grab cornerback from Toledo

With their first of three seventh-round selections, the Seahawks selected cornerback Andre Fuller of Toledo at 236.

Fuller helps fill out the cornerback spot as the Seahawks were listed with just five entering the day. They have taken two, taking Julian Neal of Arkansas in the third round on Friday.

Fuller is listed at 6-foot-2, 202 pounds and fits the profile for being a tall, long cornerback that the Seahawks have traditionally favored.

Wrote Pro Football Focus of Fuller: “Fuller delivered a career-best 82.6 overall grade in 2025, driven by an 80.0 coverage grade and an elite 89.8 run-defense mark. He allowed just 22 receptions for 259 yards on 52 targets, with one touchdown, one interception and nine pass breakups, good for a 56.5 passer rating into his coverage. His 15 solo tackles and nine run stops reinforce strong involvement against the run. At 6-foot-1, 200 pounds, he uses size and length to disrupt releases and control routes early, though vertical speed limitations show up downfield. That profile aligns with his No. 225 placement on PFF’s Big Board as a scheme-dependent corner with zone and potential safety value.’’

Fuller said he played all over the secondary at safety and cornerback in four years there after spending his first two seasons at Arkansas-Pine Bluff.

Fuller took a 30 visit to Seattle prior to the draft and said he knew the Seahawks were interested.

“They liked my physicality, my size, the type of ballplayer I am going into the defense,” he said in a conference call with Seattle media shortly after the selection was made. “I just love the defense they run. … feel like it will be a great fit for me.”

The pick was the first of three seventh-rounders the Seahawks acquired via trades. They entered the day holding just two picks for the entire final day of the draft.

Seahawks take defensive tackle from Minnesota

With their second of three seventh-round picks, the Seahawks selected defensive tackle Deven Eastern of Minnesota at No. 242.

He becomes the first addition to the defensive line during the draft.

Eastern is listed at 6-foot-6, 320 pounds and played almost solely between the A and B gaps last season according to Pro Football Focus, or essentially as a nose tackle.

In a conference call with Seattle media, however, Eastern said “I see myself as a versatile defensive tackle” who can play all over the line.

Asked to describe his play, Eastern said: “I’d say the first thing that comes mind when you think of a defensive tackle is violent and that’s what I am.”

He started 39 games over his final three seasons at Minnesota and was an All-Big Ten Honorable Mention pick in 2025 when he had 38 tackles with five for a loss and 2.5 sacks.

Eastern had an official 30 visit to Seattle prior to the draft and said he had a good idea he might end up with the Seahawks.

He played for one year at Minnesota with former Seahawk Boye Mafe and said “he told me all great things (about) how good of a program they are.”

The Seahawks have a loaded defensive-tackle rotation with Jarran Reed, Byron Murphy II and Leonard Williams and also re-signed Brandon Pili as a nose tackle. Eastern will now join the competition to try to make the roster as depth behind them and also potentially land on the practice squad.

Seahawks add another corner with final pick in draft

The Seahawks finished out the 2026 NFL draft by taking cornerback Michael Dansby of Arizona at pick 255.

Dansby became the third cornerback the Seahawks selected in the draft after they entered the draft with just five.

He was the fourth defensive back taken overall.

Dansby, listed at 5-foot-11, 185 pounds, began his career at San Jose State before transferring to Arizona for the 2025 season. He was listed with 15 tackles and two interceptions for the Wildcats in 2025.

Dansby did not attend the NFL combine or run at Arizona’s Pro Day but he told Seattle media during a conference call that he ran as fast as a 4.25 40 during workouts with his trainer.

Dansby said he also was a regular on special teams throughout his career, particularly as a gunner. That’s a spot where the Seahawks could be looking for some help after losing Dareke Young to the Raiders.