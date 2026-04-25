Spokane Valley man charged with DUI after crashing into pole

From staff reports

A Spokane Valley driver’s bad Saturday morning caused an hourslong delay for other motorists while emergency crews extricated the utility pole the driver had struck earlier.

The Washington State Patrol responded at 5:38 a.m. to the intersection of State Route 27 and 8th Avenue upon the report of a motorist striking a utility pole.

The crash caused State Route 27 to be blocked until it was finally cleared at about 9:12 a.m.

The driver was identified as 36-year-old Jacen D. Cleveland, WSP Trooper Anthony Mastrolia wrote in a news release.

Cleveland was driving northbound on State Route 27 when his vehicle left the roadway and struck a utility pole at 8th Avenue.

The driver “fled the scene and was later placed into custody for DUI,” according to the news release.