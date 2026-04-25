Spokane Velocity suffer 4-0 shutout loss to Sacramento Republic in Round 1 of USL Cup

From Staff Reports

SACRAMENTO – In a physical game that saw six yellow cards, the Spokane Velocity conceded two goals in each half in a 4-0 defeat to the Sacramento Republic (USL Championship) in Round 1 of group play in the PrinX Tires USL Cup at Heart Health Park on Saturday.

Spokane tested Sacramento early beginning with 89% possession through the first five minutes.

It didn’t take long, however, for Republic to open the scoring with a Tyler Wolff goal in the fifth minute. And Velocity quickly found themselves in a hole they couldn’t dig out of.

Following a Spokane corner kick, Wolff, who joined Sacramento on Friday, bolted down the middle of the field on a fast break. Striker Arturo Rodriguez connected with Wolff across the center-half. With two Velocity defenders trailing, Wolff dribbled to an open penalty area and tucked his shot in the back-left corner of the frame past keeper Sean Lewis.

Spokane and Sacramento traded blows with Velocity holding the edge in first-half attempts 8-7. Despite the Velocity’s three shots on target - one apiece from defender Gagi Margvelashvili, and forwards Shavon John-Brown and Joe Gallardo - keeper Danny Vitiello and Republic’s defense was a consistent point of frustration for Spokane’s attack with three saves, and 20 clearances. Vitiello added to his save total with one in the second period ending with four.

Republic’s back line, led by Lee Desmond’s six, finished with 25 clearances.

While Spokane’s defensive unit was overmatched for much of the game, Margvelashvili was a bright spot notching six of its 13 clearances, one interception, and one block. He also made a sliding tackle in the 36th minute to deny a potential shot attempt from Forster Ajago.

Then, just before intermission, Malawian left wing Mayele Malango, who subbed in the 39th minute for Dominik Wanner, extended Sacramento’s advantage 2-0 in 45+4’.

11 minutes into the second period, Mayele scored again off Rodriguez’s second assist. Rodriguez crossed to Mayele, who was wide open in the middle of the penalty box, and Mayele sent the strike past Lewis.

Spokane managed just four shot attempts - only one target - in the second period. Two minutes after Mayele’s goal, Vitiello denied an effort from Nil Vinyals.

In the 67th minute, Andre Lewis chipped a cross into a crowded box after a failed corner kick. The ball found Camron Miller, but Miller headed it out of bounds.

Spokane mustered their final attempt in the 87th minute, but it came six minutes after 30-year-old veteran left back Michelle Benitez put the game to bed for Sacramento with a goal in the 81st.

Sacramento outshot Spokane 16-12. The Velocity controlled possession with 52%.

Lewis and John-Brown led Velocity with four touches apiece in Republic’s box. Lewis also won eight duels and added two interceptions.

Spokane returns to USL League One play against Corpus Christi at Cabaniss Athletic Complex Saturday at 5:30 p.m. The match will be broadcast on ESPN+.