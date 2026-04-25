This week’s bestsellers from Publishers Weekly

Publishers Weekly, Tribune News Service

Bestsellers

Publishers Weekly

Fiction

1. “Hope Rises: A Thriller,” David Baldacci (Grand Central)

2. “The Correspondent: A Novel,” Virginia Evans (Crown)

3. “Yesteryear: A Novel,” Caro Claire Burke (Knopf)

4. “Rites of the Starling,” Devney Perry (Red Tower)

5. “The Auction (Deluxe Limited Edition),” Sadie Kincaid (Mira)

6. “Starside (Deluxe Limited Edition),” Alex Aster (Avon)

7. “The Faith of Beasts,” James S.A. Corey (Orbit)

8. “Judge Stone: A Novel,” Viola Davis and James Patterson (Little, Brown)

9. “The Night We Met (Deluxe Edition),” Abby Jimenez (Forever)

10. “Go Gentle: A Novel,” Maria Semple (Putnam)

Nonfiction

1. “Through Mom’s Eyes: Simple Wisdom From Mothers Who Raised Extraordinary Humans,” Sheinelle Jones (Putnam)

2. “Poisoned Ivies: The Inside Account of the Academic and Moral Rot at America’s Elite Universities,” Elise Stefanik (Threshold)

3. “Famesick: A Memoir,” Lena Dunham (Random House)

4. “Drownproof: Eight Life Lessons to Keep Your Head Above Water,” Andy Stumpf (St. Martin’s)

5. “Strangers: A Memoir of Marriage,” Belle Burden (Dial)

6. “The Manbook: A Point-by-Point Guide to Sucking It Up and Getting the Job Done,” Nick Freitas (Broadside)

7. “I Choose Me: Chasing Joy, Finding Purpose & Embracing Reinvention,” Jennie Garth (Park Row)

8. “Rewired: McKinsey’s Playbook on How Leading Companies Win with Technology and AI,” Eric Lamarre, Kate Smaje and Bob Levin (Wiley)

9. “Around the Table: Tables and Traditions for Gathering,” Shea McGee (Harper Horizon)

10. “London Falling: A Mysterious Death in a Gilded City and a Family’s Search for Truth,” Patrick Radden Keefe (Doubleday)