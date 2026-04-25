Whitworth throwers Madison Carr, Amblessed Okemgbo break meet, school records at NWC championships

From staff reports

From staff reports

Whitworth’s Madison Carr and Amblessed Okemgbo shattered meet and school records Saturday to highlight the first day of the Northwest Conference track and field championships at Boppell Track.

The Pirates stand second in both team races behind defending champion George Fox, the men trailing just 77-71 and the women 101-70. The meet concludes Sunday with field events at 10 a.m. and track races at noon.

Carr, a West Valley graduate, got the Pirates off to a strong start, claiming the hammer throw with a toss of 180 feet, 1 inch – a personal best of more than four feet. Former Pirate Dakota Kliamovich held both the school (179-11) and meet (173-7) records, dating back to 2014.

Okemgbo, from Medical Lake, popped her first attempt in the shot put out 48-2, taking down the old meet record of 47-10 1-2 by Willamette’s Carrie Pietig that had held up for 37 years. It also added nearly a foot and a half to Okemgbo’s Whitworth outdoor record and led a 1-2-3 sweep for the Pirates with Carr in second and Kylie Loveless third.

The Whitworth men crowned a pair of champions in the distance races, with Jack Ireton cruising to a six-second victory in the steeplechase in 9 minutes, 15.95 seconds and London Haley using a mid-race surge to break the field in the 10,000 and winning in 31:20.02.