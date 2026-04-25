WSU football notebook: Pair of 2025 defenders catch on with NFL clubs, Cougars get first class of 2027 commit

PULLMAN – Washington State didn’t have anyone selected in this year’s NFL Draft, the first time that’s happened in five years, but the Cougars are still placing players in the pros.

Former safety Tucker Large is signing an undrafted free agent deal with the Philadelphia Eagles, WSU announced Saturday afternoon, and former cornerback Colby Humphrey has received a rookie minicamp invitation from the San Francisco 49ers, according to a report from Houston-based reporter Aaron Wilson.

It’s a remarkable development for Large, who suffered an injury early in WSU’s Potato Bowl win over Utah State in December, which also caused him to miss the Cougars’ pro day last month. He attended the event, but didn’t participate.

Listed at 5-foot-11 and 183 pounds, Tucker played the first four years of his career at FCS South Dakota State before following former coach Jimmy Rogers to WSU, where Large blossomed into a star. On the year, Large started all 13 games, recording 71 tackles (three for loss) and eight pass breakups.

Large also finished the season with a Pro Football Focus coverage grade of 86.5, tops on the team among defenders who played meaningful roles. Overall, Tucker’s defense grade was 81.4, second only to star edge rusher Isaac Terrell, who followed Rogers to Iowa State over the winter.

Humphrey’s career followed a similar trajectory – he jumped from SDSU to WSU last year – but he started his career with four years at FCS Northern Arizona.

In his one year as a Cougar, Humphrey started 12 games (he missed the Potato Bowl with an injury), piling up 53 tackles (2 for loss) and a pair of interceptions. He also broke up two passes.

Other former Cougars to keep an eye on in the days ahead, as they could catch on with NFL teams: Running back Angel Johnson and wide receiver Josh Meredith, both of whom also took part in WSU’s pro day in late March.

WSU reels in first class of 2027 commitment, OL transfer

The Cougars earned their first class of 2027 commitment on Saturday, which comes from three-star linebacker Josiah Rand, a native of the Los Angeles area. Listed at 6-foot-2 and 200 pounds, Rand also held an offer from FCS Sacramento State.

Rand, who was in attendance for WSU’s spring game on Saturday afternoon, plays at Chaminade High in West Hills, California. As a junior last fall, Rand picked up 50 tackles (40 solo, one for loss).

WSU also earned a commitment from offensive lineman Gabe Miller, who announced on Saturday that he’s transferring from Butte College to WSU. Listed at 6-foot-4 and 310 pounds, Miller was a class of 2025 prospect out of Foothill High School in Palo Cedro, California.