A Grip on Sports: The Mariners get a boost from the end of the bench and the Seahawks try to build a dynasty with help from the end of the draft

A GRIP ON SPORTS • There isn’t much more to say about the Seahawks draft. Or of the three-day extravaganza as a whole. It is just another example why the NFL dominates the American sports scene pretty much 365 days a year. Personally, the most fun to be had Saturday was watching the M’s run around the bases – and not always just jogging.

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• Before we get to the bunts and little loopers, we want to check in on the Mariners’ game. Just kidding. With John Schneider running the Hawks’ drafting process, even fifth-, sixth- or seventh-round guys can end up being power hitters. But mainly, though, those rounds bring us the equivalent of Leo Rivas.

That’s a compliment, at least this morning.

It’s hard to imagine, in an 11-9 win sun-splashed win in St. Louis yesterday, the littlest guy on the field – possibly – would come up so big. In a game in which he didn’t even start.

Rivas was slated to be the M’s utility infielder this season. The guy who rested someone. Who pinch-ran once in a while. Who came off the bench to bunt when that ancient sorcery was needed. Instead, he’s had to play often in place of offseason acquisition Brendan Donovan, down for a while with an injured groin.

It wasn’t working recently. Rivas entered Saturday 0-for-forever, and his batting average had dropped to a sixth-graders’ weight. And a skinny sixth grader at that.

Dan Wilson decided Saturday to start recently recalled Will Wilson at third yesterday. Sharpie his name in the nine hole. And it worked immediately, to the tune of a two-run home run in the second. But with Bryan Woo torched for seven runs in the first three innings, by the time Wilson’s spot came around in the sixth, a pinch-hitter was needed. And Dom Canzone made the most of it with an RBI single that tied the score at seven.

Enter Rivas at third. And enter the need for a sac bunt in the top of the eighth. With Mitch Garver and Cole Young aboard with singles, none out and trailing 9-7, it was the perfect spot for Rivas. He did his job. As did pinch-hitter Connor Joe, who’s lined single to right center tied the game.

How fun. A true barnburner. The perfect complement to the tense, every-pitch-matters 3-2 M’s win Friday.

And it wasn’t close to done.

J.P. Crawford, also hitting well below the Mendoza Line, noticed Cardinal third baseman Nolan Gorman playing deep and toward the hole with one out in the ninth. After a big swing, Crawford pushed a bunt, hard, down the line and Gorman had no play.

That seemed to bother former Mariner Riley O’Brien, the Cards’ usually efficient closer. He walked Garver. Hit Young in the back foot in a nine-pitch at-bat.

Bases loaded. Rivas stepping in. A 99-mile-per-hour sinker on the outer half? The 5-foot-7, 150-pound Rivas looped it into right center, two runs scored and the M’s had won a road series for the first time this season.

And Rivas was hitting more than his weight.

• Will anyone the Hawks’ drafted Saturday punch above their weight and earn a spot on the crowded defending Super Bowl champions’ roster? And does it matter?

Maybe and yes. The only way to build and then maintain a dynastic run in the built-for-parity NFL is to hit on late-round picks. The Patriots’ six titles in 17 years are proof of that. Tom Brady in the sixth round. Julian Edelman in the seventh. Matt Slater in the fifth. Heck, when they played the Falcons in Super Bowl LI (their second-to-last title), only three of their offensive starters were drafted in the first three rounds.

If the Hawks aspire for a New England-like (or -lite) run, they have to hit on as many late picks as possible. It’s why Schneider turned two Saturday picks into five with deals. It’s why he moved up to grab guard Beau Stephens in the fifth round. Why he took a flyer on guys with speed, size or the main attributes he seems to be favoring currently, aggressiveness and confidence.

Is there a long-term starter in the group? Or just depth pieces? Or, more likely, guys who will disappear into the recesses of draft history?

We’ll start to find out in May.

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WSU: When your new head coach has a deep offensive background, does it make you happy when the defensive side of the ball seems to be dominant most of spring practice? Or does it worry you? Whatever answer you blurted out, the reality is, after Saturday’s Crimson and Gray Game, Trent Bray’s defense is ahead of Kirby Moore’s offense. We’re of the mind that bodes well for the fall. If whomever Moore settles on at quarterback plays at a high level – a given most years Moore has been coaching as an assistant – then the offense will be solid enough. Having a defense that not just keeps the Cougars in games, but is disruptive enough to make a difference, is usually the harbinger of a successful season in Pullman. As you could expect, Greg Woods has the coverage with this story and, if you are the visual sort, Tyler Tjomsland has you covered with this photo gallery. … We almost built our column around this fact: The Cougars had no one selected in the NFL Draft for the first time in half-a-decade. That might become the norm in the NIL, transfer-portal era. The richer schools will entice NFL ready players for a big payday their final season and claim them in the draft. It’s time for schools to list every player picked who passed through their halls. Greg has a notebook which looks at that and other news. … It’s not often a former WSU standout appears in the celebrity gossip news. But that’s Klay Thompson for you. True or not, his name is being dragged through the mud by his former girlfriend. … Elsewhere in the (current, old and future) Pac-12 and the nation, Jon Wilner’s weekly mailbag, which we linked yesterday, is on the S-R site today. … Wilner has his winners and losers, college edition, from the draft in the Mercury News. …There are so many players taken Saturday there is no way to link all the stories so we won’t. … Oregon State held its spring game. Kept score even. Maalik Murphy led the way at quarterback for the Beavers. … Washington held its 12th practice Saturday. Only three more for the Huskies. … Oregon also held its spring game. Kept score even. The receivers had fun. … Colorado is done with spring. The state’s universities were shut out in the draft. … Arizona needs playmakers. One has emerged at receiver. … Boise State held its spring game. It included, of course, a trick play. … Stanford’s spring camp came to a close under first-year head coach Tavita Pritchard. He likes what he’s saw. … In basketball news, Randy Bennett attracted two of his former players to Arizona State. … Fresno State will have an easier schedule under the Pac-12’s rules. Can the Bulldogs take advantage?

Gonzaga: Theo Lawson caught up with Graham Ike recently at an NIL-fueled even for Walkers Furniture. It’s a tradition like no other for Zag big men. They talked about Ike’s future, his time at GU and the guys who are still there, including his big-man partner Braden Huff, coming off the knee injury that cost him the final third of the Zags’ season. … Another former Gonzaga big, Ismaila Diagne, announced Saturday he’s staying in the WCC. He’s headed to USF. In the past that would have meant the player and his former school would have met twice in the season. Not next year. Theo has that story covered as well. … The baseball team extended their winning streak to 13 games with a 7-1 win over visiting Loyola Marymount.

EWU: The Eagles practiced Saturday, their final one before next weekend’s end-of-spring event. The No. 1 quarterback will be, well, no one knows for sure yet. Dan Thompson delves into that and more this morning. … Elsewhere in the Big Sky, we don’t mention softball much, mainly because the local schools don’t participate. But Montana is somewhat local and they’ll face Idaho State today in a winner-to-the-NCAA-tourney game for the conference title.

Whitworth: Madison Carr and Amblessed Okemgbo, who John Blanchette wrote about this week, set meet and school records on the first day of the Northwest Conference track and field championships Saturday.

Preps: Speaking of setting records at a track meet, Mead High’s Simon Rosselli did just that in Walla Walla on Saturday. He won the discus and shot in meet records. That’s part of Dave Nichols’ roundup from the day’s events.

Indians: Spokane’s six-game losing streak is over, shut down by a shutdown pitching effort from Brody Brecht. The Indians won 6-2 at Everett. Dave has that coverage as well.

Velocity: Spokane’s first match of U.S. Open Cup group play did not go well, with the Velocity dropping a 4-0 decision at Sacramento.

Seahawks: We had our thoughts about the draft above. A guy with a better seat to watch and learn, Dave Boling, has his thoughts in the S-R this morning. Trust Dave. … The last day? Bob Condotta covered all the machinations and picks. … Matt Calkins has his thoughts on the draft in the Times. … After the draft, the Hawks fill out the training camp roster with undrafted free agents. … One of them played in the Big Sky.

Mariners: We also had our thoughts on the M’s 11-9 win. Adam Jude has this coverage from St. Louis, though in this case, we may have had a better seat to watch being at home with a big screen.

Storm: We linked this Mike Vorel column in the Times earlier this week. It is on the S-R site today. Dominique Malonga is part of Seattle’s plan to play positionless hoops. … The Storm played winless hoops yesterday in their preseason opener with Golden State, losing 78-76.

Sounders: The home unbeaten streak continued – it’s 20 – Saturday with a 2-1 win over visiting FC Dallas.

Reign: The season’s “real” home opener is today in Seattle against Utah. The Reign were 2-0-1 in Spokane.

Bloomsday: Don Kardong never let a little thing like overseeing the race cost him a chance to run in it. Nor did the Olympian give in to injuries. He’s also the last of Nina Culver’s perennial runners for the 50th edition of the race next Sunday.

World Cup: Mohamed Salah has a hamstring injury. It may cost him the rest of his final season with Liverpool as he focuses on being ready for Egypt’s World Cup run. He and his team will use Spokane as their U.S. base.

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• My iPhone informed me this morning that 15 years ago I was playing golf in Florida, and had to avoid an alligator sunning itself between two sand traps. Good memories. All I remember, really, is picking up my ball, writing down an eight – hey, I wasn’t going to cheat and write down a score I would never achieve – and giving the local product a wide berth. Until later …