Central Florida Zoo shares condition update on imported sloths

By Elainie Colton Orlando Sentinel

ORLANDO, Fla. – Expert veterinary staff at the Central Florida Zoo & Botanical Gardens report that 13 sloths, donated from planned International Drive attraction Sloth World, have survived the first 24 hours in their care, according to a press release on the zoo’s website.

Upon arrival at the zoo, all of the animals were examined for initial assessment, the release said. The vet team determined that many were dehydrated and underweight, but are now eating and drinking properly. The animals still face challenges and are being monitored closely and receiving treatment as needed.

According to the release, a few of the sloths required more critical care and are now showing initial signs of improvement. The animals are currently in quarantine, where they will remain for at least 30 days behind the scenes in a special off-display habitat area.

The zoo is working closely with the Association of Zoos & Aquariums’ Species Survival Plan to determine long-term placement for many of these animals at other AZA-accredited facilities, with the expectation that some will remain in the Central Florida Zoo, another release said. Many of the sloths will require lifelong assistance from humans to be given the opportunity to thrive, all of them having been in human care since arriving in the United States.

News reports last week established that at least 31 sloths have died since late 2024 in a converted warehouse operated by Sloth World about a mile from the planned public venue. Orange County said a county building inspector had sought access to the Sloth World warehouse Thursday because it does not have a required permit to hold animals, but was unable to gain entrance despite four separate attempts.

The county said the warehouse had also been modified with low-visibility mesh at the exterior entryways without a building permit. The county posted a stop-work order on the building, which is shown in the inspector’s photographs with plywood animal cages stacked in the back, even though the last use permit described for the building allowed only vehicle storage.

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