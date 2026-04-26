Hope Hisey reaches 150 career saves as Spokane Zephyr eliminate Fort Lauderdale United from playoff contention

From Staff Reports

Hope Hisey achieved her 150th career save and the Spokane Zephyr eliminated the 2024 USL Super League runner-ups from playoff contention in a 3-1 triumph over Fort Lauderdale United at ONE Spokane Stadium on Sunday.

Hisey became the first goalkeeper in the league’s short two-year history to reach 150 saves in the 16th minute after she denied a shot attempt from defender Sh’Nia Gordon.

Despite just a 43.3% possession rate, Spokane outshot Fort Lauderdale 17-11 and scored two or more goals for the third straight match behind contributions from Catherine Rapp, Maya Hansen, and Ally Cook.

The Zephyr were given three yellow cards, while United only had one to Kiara Locklear in the 18th minute, after she pushed Sarah McCoy to the pitch as they pursued the ball. Kelsey Oyler subbed in for McCoy after McCoy was sent to the locker room due to injury.

Spokane opened the scoring off a corner kick in the 26th minute. Tori Zierenberg lobbed a cross to Haley Thomas, who headed the ball toward the frame from the left side of the box. The shot kissed off Catherine Rapp’s back as Rapp attempted to move out of the way, and tucked into the bottom-left corner of the net. Thomas was credited with the assist.

It wasn’t until a penalty kick in the 60th that Spokane doubled its advantage following a hand ball by 22-year-old defender Margot Mace. Zierenberg launched a shot in the box and Mace’s hand hit the ball as she jumped trying to block it. Hansen converted the PK for her first goal for the Zephyr.

Fort Lauderdale pulled one back three minutes later and Spokane relied on its defense to prevent the late second-half rally with 27 tackles and 25 clearances. It also got help from Hisey’s three saves, including one in the 80th minute when she parried a potential equalizer from forward Sophie Harding.

In the 64th minute, Emma Jaskaniec turned the ball over in Spokane’s half, and Locklear took advantage as she sprinted to the ball beating Hisey at the top of the penalty area. Locklear danced around Hisey and netted a goal to cut Spokane’s advantage in half.

But in the 89th, Ally Cook, who subbed in the 78th, put the game to bed after receiving a pass from Lena Silano in a 2-on-1 fast break.

Spokane (8-9-8, 32 points), ranked sixth, remains in the postseason hunt with three games left. Tied with DC Power (8-9-8), it stands six points ahead of seventh-place Brooklyn, and one point behind Dallas Trinity (9-10-6, 33 points). With three games left, the Zephyr will battle Lexington SC - one of three teams with a secured playoff spot - at ONE Spokane Stadium as Spokane fights for the fourth and final postseason bid.