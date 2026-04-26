Letters for Sunday, April 26

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Seeing election officials in action gives confidence in vote

Regarding concerns about voter fraud and the SAVE America Act, a writer mentioned that opponents are critical, rather than working with our congressman, Rep. Michael Baumgartner, or others. Voting laws are enacted by states, per the U.S. Constitution. Washington state has a voting rights act. If a person is concerned about voting rights and security, Washington Secretary of State Steve Hobbs, would be the person to contact. Rep. Baumgartner doesn’t have a role in determining voting laws in Washington state.

I understand that people are concerned about election security and fraud. I recommend observing your county elections officials process and count ballots. It’s a chance to see democracy in action. I have had a few opportunities to observe and have been extremely impressed with the organization and the security measures. Due to my observations, I always support our election officials and strongly believe that they ensure that our election results are “fair and accurate.”

The Heritage Foundation has done extensive studies of ballots, checking for fraud. They reported that between 1985 and 2025, voter fraud occurred in 0.000008% of cases. Voting by noncitizens is a tiny part of that percentage and they face enormous consequences, including jail time and deportation. The SAVE America Act would require me, since I changed my name when I got married, to document citizenship with a passport ($165.00) or enhanced driver’s license ($153.00). That seems pretty expensive just to exercise my right to vote.

Elizabeth Wilson

Spokane

Baumgartner’s response to Trump’s Jan. 6 pardons

As reported in the April 19 Spokesman-Review, 5th Congressional District Rep. Michael Baumgartner stated that he “was not a fan of” the blanket pardon President Trump gave to his supporters who were charged in the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol.

When I emailed Rep. Baumgartner about Trump’s pardon at the time and objected to rioters who assaulted and injured about 140 Capitol and D.C. police officers being excused from legal accountability, Baumgartner replied that the decision was President Trump’s to make. Yes, the decision was Trump’s to make, but Baumgartner and the rest of us then faced the decision as to how we would respond to it, and our District 5 representative decided to not publicly disagree with Trump covering violent assaulters of police officers with a comforting blanket of pardon.

As an independent voter, I have to wonder if Donald Trump and his GOP defenders will ever see the irony of their blaming Democrats for failing to defend the Capitol and its police officers from violent rioters who were instigated and tolerated for hours by Trump himself.

The votes of District 5 will be facing a decision in November as to which candidate should represent us in the U.S. House for the next two years. I don’t know yet who will get my vote, but it will be someone who I believe will actually represent District 5 rather than representing Donald 47.

Kenneth Hammann

Spokane

I’m just not feeling it

Rep. Baumgartner has been busy passing Trump’s partisan agenda, which frankly has done nothing for me, except make my wife mad due to higher prices for food and gas. And re-election ads make me believe past is prologue.

Stephanie Pettit’s article titled “Too few doctors mean too many stories of delay or worse” in the April 16 edition of The Spokesman-Review documents the preventable tragedies associated with our ignored medical system. Congress could do better by moving on from Hormuz and passing a Big Beautiful Hospital Reform Bill.

Jim Baumker

Liberty Lake

Give your kids an extra hug

Kids, slipping through the cracks. Two teens from Lewis and Clark High School died this month in mental health crises. Both of them obviously masked their pain quite well, because no one – parents, grandparents, teachers or friends – could see just how much they were suffering. And now they’re both gone, leaving all who loved and cared about them to wonder, why? Was there more we could have done to ease their pain and stop their suffering?

The tragic deaths of these two wonderful young men might have turned out differently if only we could have been more aware of what was going on in their minds and in their lives. So, parents, please give your kids and extra hug tonight. Teachers, make sure that all of your students are included in your lessons and in their social arena. Guard them so they are not bullied, shamed or ignored. And to all of you high school students, please be kind. Think about what it would truly feel like to walk in someone else’s shoes. High school can be a marvelous experience. Please help make that happen for all your friends and fellow students.

Patricia Floch

Spokane