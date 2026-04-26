Luke Damskov and Moe Herr: Spokane Valley’s ice sports facility is a rare opportunity

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Luke Damskov and Moe Herr

By Luke Damskov and Moe Herr

The Spokane Valley ice sports facility represents a once-in-a-generation opportunity to invest in the region’s families, economy and quality of life. The two-rink ice sports facility was proposed and made possible through the generosity of a local resident who believes deeply in investing in our community’s youth and future.

Put simply, our region doesn’t have enough available ice for youth sports. With this new facility, youths will get more ice time, whether they’re playing hockey, figure skating or skating recreationally.

Ice time is everything to these kids. It is their chance to play, to train and to build the kinds of skills they can carry with them as they grow. More ice time means healthier and happier kids across the region.

It also means more opportunities for more young people to experience the joy of ice sports. Low- and no-cost programs are included in the proposed ice facility, as are scholarships that invite more families into this wonderful community. That’s why school districts across Spokane and Spokane Valley support the project.

The generosity of this gift and the widespread support we see for this project reflect our community’s values. The new facility will be a place where families gather, where young people find camaraderie and mentorship, and where healthy, active lifestyles are possible regardless of income. It will increase access to youth programs, expand participation through scholarships and community partnerships and provide a safe, positive environment for kids after school.

Once completed, the facility will serve as a year-round civic asset, keeping families local for tournaments and events. Each year, many youth hockey and figure skating families travel out of state and to Canada for competitions. With the dual-sheet facility, they can host home tournaments, and more families will travel here, spending money and supporting local businesses during their stay.

We have nearly 950 kids skating or learning to skate through our programs – about 450 through the Spokane American Youth Hockey Association and nearly 500 with Spokane Figure Skating Club. There are hundreds more skating with other clubs and associations across the region.

We already struggle to find enough ice time for our young athletes. The interest is there, but until now, we didn’t have room for more kids to get involved. By adding two ice sheets, we can expand our youth programs, offer new tournaments and regional events, and give more kids the chance to skate and develop a love of ice sports. Boys and girls will thrive while they learn about teamwork and leadership.

On Tuesday, the Spokane Valley City Council will vote on whether to move forward with the lease agreement, which is the necessary next step to develop the property. We urge council members to vote yes and families to show their support at Spokane Valley City Hall next Tuesday night. A vote to move this project forward is a vote for kids across our community who will get a safe, healthy environment to play and grow up in.

Opportunities like this are rare. The Spokane Valley ice sports facility is a chance to meet today’s needs while investing in the next generation. The ice sports facility will change kids’ lives, support our businesses and bring our community closer together. Let’s take this opportunity and celebrate what’s in store.

Luke Damskov is a small business owner, president of the Spokane Jr. Chiefs, and a lifelong member of the Spokane Valley community. Moe Herr is the skating director of the Spokane Figure Skating Club and has been a resident and active member of the Spokane community for nearly 11 years.