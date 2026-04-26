Sabastian Sawe finishes London Marathon in under two hours to obliterate men’s world record

By Liam Tharme The Athletic

LONDON – Sabastian Sawe broke the men’s marathon world record at the London Marathon on Sunday, becoming the first person to run the distance in under two hours in a legal race.

The Kenyan athlete produced a phenomenal race, closing hard to finish in 1 hour, 59 minutes , 30 seconds. He obliterated the previous world record of 2:00:35, held by Kelvin Kiptum from the 2023 Chicago Marathon, with second-place Yomif Kejelcha running 1:59:41 on his debut.

Asked whether it hurt, Sawe told reporters: “Of course, approaching the finishing line, always there is a lot – it’s a matter of being strong and my mind was ready. Finally, what comes today was good.

“I have made history, for the generation we know the record is possible, the preparation and discipline we had. I have shown them nothing is impossible; everything is possible. It’s a matter of time.”

In the women’s elite race, Tigst Assefa broke her own women’s-only marathon world record, going nine seconds quicker than her winning time last year to finish in 2:15:41.

“I came into the race wanting to beat my record – I knew I was in good shape,” Assefa told reporters. “I knew the first 5km were fast. It did slow down a bit, I felt good and my focus then was on winning the race.

“I want to celebrate with my family, with my mother, my child, coach, with all the people who have supported me.

“Before my coach said you can win and break the world record, it was the confidence from him. I knew I’d done the training. We saw the weather would be good – all the conditions were in place for me to achieve both of those goals.

The Ethiopian is the first woman to retain a London Marathon title since Brigid Kosgei in 2020 and, for the third time in three years, a women’s-only world record was set in the British capital.

It was an astonishing morning on the streets of London, with Sawe’s world record coming nearly seven years on from Eliud Kipchoge running the first sub-two-hour marathon (1:59:40) at a staged event in Vienna, Austria, which was significant but not record eligible.

Sawe, who has now won all four major marathons he has raced, is the first to retain a London crown in the men’s race since Kipchoge in 2018 and 2019.

Five men broke 2:03 and the entire podium ran under 2:01. Jacob Kiplimo, the half -marathon world -record holder, was third in 2:00:28, just under the old record of 2:00:35, set by Kiptum in 2023.

Sawe and Kejelcha, tactically, produced an impressive negative split, something historically considered difficult due to a net downhill first 3 miles. They ran 60:29 at halfway, hitting the desired target pace. Six men were in the race at that stage, before Kejelcha went with Sawe as he broke from the pack around 18 miles.

The Kenyan got consistently quicker as the race went deeper. He ran 13:54 between 19 and 22 miles and then followed that up with 13:42 – they had been on track for around 2:01 before that, and this made sub-two possible.

“I was ready and I was well-prepared,” Sawe, who said he had two slices of bread, ham and tea for breakfast, added.

“I am so happy I had a lot of courage to push. Even the pace was so fast – I was ready for it. That’s why the results of today came.

“Running a world record in London, this marathon my second time, I think it’s something not to be forgotten; something to be remembered. It will remain in my mind forever.”

Assefa, meanwhile, had to battle hard against Kenyan duo Joyciline Jepkosgei (last year’s runner-up) and Hellen Obiri, who was making her London debut. It came down to a sprint finish inside the final two turns, with Assefa finishing 12 seconds clear of Obiri (2:15:53) and Jepkosgei (2:15:55). That all three women broke the 2:16 barrier in a race with only women’s pacemakers was significant.

They went out hard, splitting 15:39 for 5km and 31:03 at 10km, which was 2:11 speed. Like last year, the halfway split was fast (66:12) and the trio slowed later in the race. Obiri went to the front and pushed the pace, going as quickly as 5:03 at mile 20.

The change of pace continued with a 5:04 24th mile followed by 5:48, which set up the finish and Assefa, who had look fatigued, found the extra gear to take her fourth major marathon win – she’s also won twice in Berlin, and has Olympic and World Championship silver medals.

“The pacemakers dropped out at 27km and I went to the front. I kept the pace going for 3km, but from 36km onwards Hellen took over – at that point I just waited until my final kick,” Assefa added.

Marcel Hug won the men’s wheelchair race in 1:24:13, his sixth straight title in London and just half a minute outside his course record. The Swiss has won at all of the past nine major marathons – including Boston six days ago – and this is his 40th total win.

Victory here meant he tied David Weir for the most total wins in the British capital (eight) – Weir placed third in 1:29:23, not far behind second-placed Luo Xingchuan (1:28:46).

In the women’s wheelchair race, Catherine Debrunner, another Swiss athlete, came out on top in a fierce battle with American Tatyana McFadden. Just five seconds separated the two, as Debrunner (1:38:29) claimed her third straight win in London, and her fourth in five years. Veteran Swiss athlete Manuela Schar completed the podium in 1:41:21.