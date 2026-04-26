Tommy Hopfe doubles in go-ahead run in 10th, Spokane Indians edge Everett in series finale | NWL baseball

EVERETT – Tommy Hopfe doubled in the go-ahead run in the 10th inning and the Spokane Indians edged the Everett AquaSox 7-6 in the finale of a six-game High-A Northwest League series at Funko Field on Sunday.

The Indians (8-13) won for the second game in a row after losing six straight.

With one down and the automatic runner at second, Hopfe lined a double to left to put the Indians up by one. Everett put two on with two down in the bottom half, but reliever Francis Rivera got Curtis Washington Jr. to ground out to short to end it.

The Indians jumped on Everett starter Walter Ford right away. Tevin Tucker led the game off with a bloop double down the right -field line, stole third and scored on a wild pitch.

Jacob Humphrey singled, Ethan Hedges reached on an error, and Kelvin Hidalgo launched a three-run homer to straightaway center field for his second long ball of the season.

Indians starter Yuma Herrera tossed three scoreless innings and departed after throwing 55 pitches, 30 for strikes. He allowed just one hit, though he coughed up four walks, while striking out five.

Roynier Hernandez added a run in the fourth on a solo home run, his first of the season.

Everett (11-10) scored in the bottom half against reliever Bryson Hammer. Luis Suisbel led off with a single and went to third on a double by Alex Sanchez. With one down, Anthony Donofrio grounded out to second, but Suisbel hustled home with a run.

The AquaSox rallied for two in the sixth in Hammer’s third inning of work. Sanchez led off with a double and scored on a groundout. They loaded the bases after consecutive singles by Carter Dorighi and Jonny Farmelo and a run scored when Jacob Hinderleider’s throw home sailed high.

They made it a one-run game in the seventh when Donofrio singled off Fisher Jameson with two on to plate Sanchez, who was hit by a pitch.

With two down in the eighth, Hidalgo reached on an error and scored from first on a triple by Robert Calaz, his first hit of the series.

Brandon Eike tied it with a leadoff homer in the ninth off Jameson in his third inning of work. Everett had one on with two down and manager Tom Sutaris summoned Rivera, and he walked two to load the bases, but struck out Carlos Jimenez to send it to extras.

The Indians are off until Wednesday, when they start a six-game series in Eugene.