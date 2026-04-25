What we know about Cole Tomas Allen, California teacher suspected in DC shooting

By Richard Winton, Connor Sheets, Hannah Fry and Ruben Vives Los Angeles Times

LOS ANGELES – A man taken into custody after gunfire rang out at the White House Correspondents’ Association dinner on Saturday was identified by law enforcement sources as 31-year-old Cole Tomas Allen of Torrance, California, a city in Los Angeles County.

Law enforcement sources told the Los Angeles Times the FBI is examining Allen’s electronics and writings, and spoke to family and friends since the shooting seeking to determine a clear motive.

Along with his home, agents searched a 10th-floor room at the Hilton in Washington, D.C.

Acting Attorney General Todd Blanche said the suspect revealed he was targeting members of the Trump administration.

Blanche said on “Meet the Press” that the man traveled from California to Chicago and then on to Washington by train.

Blanche told CNN the suspect fired two shots before being taken down by authorities.

He added the suspect “barely got past the perimeter. He was immediately subdued, and, yes, he got off a couple shots.”

The scene at the annual event in Washington turned chaotic when a man dashed toward the dining area and was met with gunfire. A hotel security guard said she saw the man with a firearm. President Donald Trump was rushed offstage. One officer who was wearing a bulletproof vest was shot and taken to a hospital. Trump told reporters during a news conference that the officer was “doing great.”

Weapons and

chilling manifesto

The shotgun and handgun used were legally purchased in California, a law enforcement source told the Los Angeles Times.

Blanche said the weapons were purchased “within the last couple of years.”

Allen’s condition is unknown. Blanche said he was taken to a hospital but was not shot.

“I don’t think he’s cooperating with investigators,” he said.

Trump, speaking on “Fox News Sunday Briefing,” said Allen had written a “manifesto” before the attack.

“And the guy was a sick guy. When you read his manifesto, he hates Christians,” Trump said, adding that the suspect’s brother had complained to Connecticut law enforcement.

Trump was asked whether he knew that Allen’s brother had notified New London Police Department about the alleged manifesto he had sent to his family members prior to the incident.

Trump said he “heard” about it and wished “they would have told us about it a little bit.”

“But it is what it is,” he said.

The manifesto allegedly written by the suspect called himself a “Friendly Federal Assassin” and that he was targeting Trump administration officials “prioritized from highest-ranking to lowest,” according to a report.

The manifesto was obtained by the New York Post. Two federal sources confirmed to the Times that the document was being investigated by the FBI.

The Post quoted portions of the manifesto.

“Turning the other cheek is for when you yourself are oppressed. I’m not the person raped in a detention camp. I’m not the fisherman executed without trial,” it said. “I’m not a schoolkid blown up, or a child starved, or a teenage girl abused by the many criminals in this administration. Turning the other cheek when someone else is oppressed is not Christian behavior; it is complicity in the oppressor’s crimes. …

“I am no longer willing to permit a pedophile, rapist, and traitor to coat my hands with his crimes.”

Caltech background

In October 2024, Allen donated $25 to ActBlue, a political action committee that raises funds for Democrats, according to the Federal Election Commission. The money was earmarked for Kamala Harris’ presidential campaign. It was his only political donation listed on the FEC website in the past decade.

Allen, who is registered to vote with no party preference, graduated from the California Institute of Technology in 2017 with a degree in mechanical engineering. While at Caltech, he was a member of the school’s Christian fellowship and the Nerf club, according to his LinkedIn profile.

He was featured in a Caltech graduation announcement posted by the university in 2017 on Facebook, which included a picture of him as an adult wearing a cardigan and red tie and a photo of him as a beaming young child holding a stuffed bunny.

Allen also earned a master’s degree in computer science at California State University, Dominguez Hills in 2025, according to a commencement program. His LinkedIn profile picture shows him sitting in his cap and gown with the caption: “pretty sure my Master’s in CS is done.”

On his profile he describes himself as a game developer, engineer, scientist and teacher.

‘He was very intelligent’

Allen was named teacher of the month in December 2024 at C2 Education, which specializes in college test preparation, tutoring and academic advising. A representative for C2 Education was not immediately available for comment.

Dylan Wakayama, president of the Asian American Civic Trust, said Allen tutored several high school students who are members of the organization, a Torrance-based nonprofit.

“They thought he was very intelligent, proficient in biology, mathematics and science. They thought he was on the nicer, quiet side. They were completely shocked when I told them that this all went down,” Wakayama said.

“I think all of us in Torrance would be shocked if this is the man who attempted to kill the president of the United States

.”

In addition to his part-time work at C2 Education, Allen is also self-employed, according to his LinkedIn, identifying as an “indie game developer.”

He registered a trademark in 2019 for “Bohrdom” an atomic fighting game he created and released on Steam, an online game platform. The game is described on the website as a “skill-based, non-violent asymmetrical fighting game loosely derived from a chemistry model that is itself loosely based on reality. Alternatively, think of it as a hybrid of a bullet hell and a racing game, with the inclusion of self-propelled pinballs.”

After Allen’s arrest, local and federal law enforcement swarmed the Torrance neighborhood where he apparently lived with his family.

A gaggle of reporters and neighbors loitered in the drizzle around a multigabled house Saturday night as a helicopter hovered overhead.

Scene in Torrance

Torrance police arrived, clearing the road and putting up police tape along part of the street. FBI officials also appeared.

A man who responded to a knock on the front door said, “Not right now,” and declined to comment further.

Colin, a 39-year-old neighbor who declined to give his last name citing privacy concerns, said the residents of the home moved in six months ago.

“It’s tragic,” he said. “There’s no need for violence in this day and age.”

Another man, 50, who lives across the street and declined to provide his name to a reporter, said the family was friendly.

“We see them every day and we just say hi and they’re very nice,” he said. “They’re peaceful people, they don’t make any noise and when they see you they say hi.”

Torrance Mayor George K. Chen condemned the violence in Washington.

“Our community joins the nation in condemning the violent incident that occurred in Washington, D.C., during the White House Correspondents’ Dinner,” Chen wrote on X.

He said the incident should not define the L.A. suburb.

“Torrance is a community built on respect, diversity, hard work, and public safety,” Chen said.

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(Los Angeles Times staff writer Ben Wieder contributed to this report).